Today, The Two Mikes had the good fortune to talk with Dr. Patrick Moore, Ph.D (Resource Ecology). For more than a half-century, Dr. Moore has pursued a career involving study of the environment, the location, use, and responsible care of expended resources. He was also a Founder of the Greenpeace organization.

He remained connected to the organization until he declared his support for nuclear energy in 2007, after which Greenpeace removed his name from all of its written and internet materials.

Dr. Moore noted that the current Climate-Change advocates are selling the world’s politicians and citizens a bill of goods that have little to do with science, let alone the much-ballyhooed “settled science”. Dr. Moore asked people to pay attention to the facts that the climate fanatics only use invisible items or places which ordinary people can never see or visit — Carbon Dioxide, dying coral reefs, and the great area choked with plastic bottles in the Pacific Ocean.

He also suggested that people ask themselves why the Climateers no longer speak about the coming extinction of polar bears? The reason is that the c.20,000 to 30,000 herd of polar bears found in the Arctic c. 1973 now number nearly 80,000.

Dr. Moore provided much more important information which is why our program is a little longer than usual. (Two Mikes’ note: Please think about the strong similarities between the climateers’ use of invisible evidence, with the same modus operandi used by Fauci, Gates, and the China Flu fascists.)

Dr. Moore recently published a very pertinent book titled “Fake Invisible Catastrophes and Threats of Doom“. Another of his books is called “Confessions of a Greenpeace Dropout“. Both books can be bought at Amazon in hardcover, paperback, or Kindle editions.

Dr. Moore also recommended the work on these same issues by Mark P. Mills at the Manhattan Institute.

