https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/greg-abbott-to-crowdfund-texas-border-wall/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Greg Abbott announces plans to crowdfund Texas border wall

“When I do make the announcement later on this week, I will also be providing a link that you can click on and go to for everybody in the United States — really everybody in the entire world — who wants to help Texas build the border wall, there will be a place on there where they can contribute,” the Texas Republican said on the conservative Ruthless podcast.

Abbott said the donations would “go to a fund in the state of Texas, not a private entity, not an individual,” and will be “overseen by the state of Texas in the governor’s office.”

“Everyone will know every penny in, every penny out, but the sole purpose for those funds will be going to build the border wall.” Abbott will also have to overcome legal disputes with private citizens that own much of the land.

Trump to join Abbott at Texas border

I have accepted the invitation of Texas Governor Greg Abbott to join him on an official visit to our Nation’s decimated Southern Border on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The Biden Administration inherited from me the strongest, safest, and most secure border in U.S history and in mere weeks they turned it into the single worst border crisis in U.S history. It’s an unmitigated disaster zone.

My visit will shine a spotlight on these crimes against our Nation—and show the incredible people of ICE and Border Patrol that they have our unshakeable support.