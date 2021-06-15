https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2021/06/gavin-newsoms-manipulative-plan-to-reopen-ca-is-worse-than-the-lockdowns

Conservatives that find themselves living in Communist California have been praying for this day to finally arrive. Gavin Newsom finally announced that he’s “allowing” us to go back to business-as-usual. No more mask mandates. No more capacity limits. No more restrictions.

Except that there’s a catch… you have to be vaccinated. Otherwise, you have to continue practicing social distancing, wear a mask and essentially be segregated out from the rest of the population.

Now, you might be asking yourself, “What is Jeff talking about? Why is he saying that this is worse than the lockdowns?”

The reason why this is worse than the government mandates COVID-19 lockdowns is because we are moving from governmental overt warfare to subversive psychological warfare. Governor Newsom is going to use your vaccinated friends and family against you, manipulating you until you comply with getting the jab because you can only withstand peer pressure for so long.

When it was nothing more than governmental mandates, conservatives across the country had no problem resisting this tyrannical stripping away of our Constitutional Rights. We took a stand for freedom and refused to comply with illegal laws. This is different, however, because it will come down to whether you can resist your friends, family and loved ones.

Think about it, this goes beyond just whether a business will allow you to enter their store, although surely there’s going to be many that will refuse service completely to the unvaccinated. This goes to the heart of your very friendships and relationships with family members.

Can you withstand the pressure of not being invited to a birthday party, baby shower or wedding because you refuse to take the jab? Can you live with yourself if you never see your best friend again because their doctor says to avoid contact with you until you are “vaxxed”?

You see, the state of California is not moving back to freedom. We are moving into an even more sinister plot to get you to take the jab. The powers-that-be are using your loved ones against you, in an attempt to compel you to go against your conscience.

The moment of truth is upon us. Are you strong enough to withstand this psychological manipulation? Are you willing to refuse to comply to these evil tactics? Only time will tell. But remember, as your friends and family are begging you to get injected with this unapproved experimental drug just so you can come over for dinner, this is your government at work manipulating your loved ones to control you.

YouTube, Spotify, and other Big Tech platforms are taking Freedom First Network down

It’s no secret we speak our minds and bring on guests who do the same. That’s one of the biggest reasons we put together the Freedom First Network in the first place. There are far too many news outlets, including so-called “conservative” media companies, who are so beholden to Big Tech that they temper their perspectives at best and outright coverup the truth at worst. Many, as you all know, will blatantly lie in order to maintain the narrative that supports the radical agenda taking over much of the United States.

We have had our YouTube channel taken down. Many of our shows have been suppressed or removed by Facebook and Twitter. Spotify banned one of our shows completely from their platform. Google hates us. We’ve even been censored by some of the smaller players like Medium, Transistor, and Captivate. But we stand behind our reporting and perspectives and we refuse to bow down to Big Tech tyranny for the sake of pageviews or video plays.

This isn’t the easiest road to travel, especially for a media company that is so new. We launched Freedom First Network in 2020 to fight against the very censorship that we’re seeing so widespread today. We have found great homes for our content on freer speech platforms like Rumble and we’re putting our best efforts forward into building our presence on Locals. Nevertheless, we cannot do it alone. We need help.

One of the things cofounders Jeff Dornik and JD Rucker agreed to from the start was to never be the pawns of companies that do not embrace our worldview. Finding advertisers and affiliates is easy; we receive requests by companies wanting to be pushed on our shows every day. But it’s important to us that we’re promoting companies, services, and products that are beneficial to maintaining a Freedom First stance in America. As a result, we do not take on sponsors easily. We would rather rely on our own products like Freedom First Coffee and the support of our wonderful viewers, listeners, and readers.

Those who want to support us and help keep the fight for America's future moving forward can donate through our Locals page.

Please feel free to reach out to us through our contact form.

