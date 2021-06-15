https://hannity.com/media-room/hannity-americas-back-means-america-is-paying-the-worlds-bills-again/
BIDEN WITHOUT TELEPROMPTER: ‘Look… Um, We Somehow… Uh.. It’s Important That… Put That BACK ON!’
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.28.20
Former Vice President Joe Biden visibly struggled during a recent interview with the Governor of Pennsylvania; asking his staff to “put that back on” after going off script without his teleprompter.
“Look, um, one of the things, that um, uh, that I think is really important, is that we somehow… uh… Put that back on!” Biden told his aides.
Biden struggles without teleprompter, asks staff to ‘Put that back on’ pic.twitter.com/Y9Urz4zpRw
— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 28, 2020
The Democratic frontrunner made similar mistakes earlier in the day; confusing the Allied invasion of Europe during World War II with the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
“Delaware used to be part of Pennsylvania,” said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.
“That’s right! We declared our Independence on December the 7th by the way… It’s not just D-Day… Anyway…” said Biden.
WATCH: Joe Biden mixes up the attack on Pearl Harbor with D-Day. pic.twitter.com/lIAQP0ICrA
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 27, 2020
Watch Biden go off script above.
BIDEN on ???: ‘Root Out Corruption that Syphons Off Our Strength, Guard Against Those Who Stoke Hate’
posted by Hannity Staff – 17 hours ago
President Biden delivered a press briefing at NATO Headquarters in Europe Monday where claimed the US must “root out corruption” and “guard against those who would stoke hatred.”
“We have to root out corruption that syphons off our strength. Guard against those who would stoke hatred and division for political gain, this phony populism. Invest in institutions that underpin and safeguard our Democratic values,” said Biden.
BIDEN: “We have to root out corruption that syphons off our strength. Guard against those who would stoke hatred and division for political gain, this phony populism.” pic.twitter.com/lHNvS9iht3
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 14, 2021
Biden travels next to Geneva where he will hold his first one-on-one conversation with Vladimir Putin as President of the United States.
Watch Biden’s comments above.