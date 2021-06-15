https://hannity.com/media-room/hell-to-stelter-brian-stelters-failing-cnn-show-draws-smallest-audience-of-2021/
STELTER SOBS: Brian Whines, Asks Why ‘Tucker and Hannity’ Haven’t Posted ‘Vaccine Selfies’
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.12.21
CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter whined over the weekend alongside a senior fellow at Media Matters; asking why “the biggest stars at Fox News” haven’t posted “vaccine selfies” on the internet.
“We’ve seen a lot of vaccine selfies from lots of folks at lots of different networks. It is been really inspiring to see,” Stelter stated.
“So I say all of that to make the following point: Where are Tucker and Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham? Where is Ainsley Earhardt and Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade, where are the biggest stars on Fox getting vaccinated?” he asked.
‘Where Are Tucker And Sean Hannity?’: Brian Stelter Complains About Fox News’ Lack Of Vaccine Selfies https://t.co/ZnYXY4oiHU
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 12, 2021
“But everybody else is doing it,” Stelter continued. “All across television, all of those anchors are rolling up their sleeves. Why do you think we haven’t seen the biggest stars on Fox News get vaccinated or show us their vaccine selfies?”
“And so when instead of telling your viewers, look, go get the shot, it is in your interest, it is safe, it is incredibly effective, it will get us back to normal, they are raising questions about its effectiveness, raising questions about whether it is dangerous. That does a lot of damage,” Media Matters senior fellow Matt Gertz said. “Steve Doocy should get vaccinated live on ‘Fox & Friends.’ It would save the lives of his viewers. I don’t understand why they won’t do that.”
STELTER STUNNED: Caller Rips Brian’s Book, CNN’s Coverage of Nick Sandmann, ‘Lies’ About Trump
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.01.20
CNN media host Brian Stelter got an earful from an angry caller while discussing latest book on C-SPAN this week; pointing out his network has been promoting “thousands of lies” about the Trump administration for the last 46 months.
“You guys always talk about how many times Trump has lied, I’ve calculated that there have been 300 different distortions or disinformation that we get out of CNN,” said the caller. “If you add all that up to 46 months it comes out to 300,000 plus distortions of truth.”
“This is how low you’ll go. You go out and lie, defamed a child, then you had to settle out of court to pay this child for distorting information about him. If anything, that’s happening at CNN and anybody that buys your book, it’s really just one of the things dividing our nation.”
“I’m grateful for the call, and I know you’re not the only person that feels this way,” responded Stelter.
Watch Brian’s comments above.