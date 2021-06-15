https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/558485-hundreds-in-west-virginia-protest-manchins-opposition-to-voting-rights

The Poor People’s Campaign (PPC) marched on Sen. Joe ManchinJoe ManchinIn Congress, what goes on behind closed doors? Jayapal to Dems: Ditch bipartisanship, go it alone on infrastructure Harris discusses voting rights with advocates in South Carolina MORE’s (D-W.Va.) local congressional office in Charleston on Monday, urging the moderate senator to reverse his position on voting rights, a $15 minimum wage and President Biden Joe BidenFormer Rep. Rohrabacher says he took part in Jan. 6 march to Capitol but did not storm building Saudis picked up drugs in Cairo used to kill Khashoggi: report Biden looking to build momentum for Putin meeting MORE’s infrastructure plan.

“There is no such thing as being moderate when it comes to protecting voting rights and lifting the poor and lifting low wealth people and providing health care, and providing living wages,” the Rev. William Barber, co-chair of the PPC, said to the crowd of more than 300 people.

“Which side are you on, Joe Manchin?” Barber continued.

According to 2019 census data, West Virginia has one of the highest rates of poverty in the country, at 16 percent.

Since Biden took office in January, Manchin has increasingly become a roadblock to his party’s legislative agenda.

The West Virginia senator balked at including raising the federal minimum wage to $15 in Biden’s pandemic relief package and has said that he doesn’t support the For the People Act, a sweeping reform bill that would mandate expanded voting rights nationwide, among other things.

Manchin has also signaled his uneasiness over the combined $4 trillion price tag of Biden’s American Families Plan and infrastructure proposal.

Perhaps more notable — and more frustrating for progressives — is Manchin’s defense of the Senate filibuster, the largest obstacle to Democrats’ agenda.

The procedural rule requires 60 “yes” votes for debate on a bill to end and a floor vote to proceed.

Many Democrats have called for the end of the filibuster, which would allow the party to lean on Vice President Harris’s vote to pass legislation.

But, Manchin, along with fellow moderate Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Kyrsten SinemaIn Congress, what goes on behind closed doors? Pelosi urges Democrats to pass voting rights bills: ‘The clock is ticking on our democracy’ Sinema breaks her foot running marathon MORE (D-Ariz.), is opposed to axing the filibuster.

Manchin does back the John Lewis John LewisPelosi urges Democrats to pass voting rights bills: ‘The clock is ticking on our democracy’ Police come under scrutiny in Ocean City, Md., after viral videos of force on boardwalk What the Democrats should be doing to reach true bipartisanship MORE Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would put in place a new formula for the federal preclearance that was in the original Voting Rights Act. But he does not support ending the filibuster to pass that legislation.

The preclearance required states and jurisdictions with track records of racial voting discrimination to get any change to voting procedures approved by the Justice Department, but the formula was ruled outdated and thus unconstitutional in a landmark 2013 Supreme Court decision.

Manchin and Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiSenate confirms Garland’s successor to appeals court McConnell warns he’s willing to intervene in 2022 GOP primaries Pelosi: ‘No intention’ of abandoning Democrats’ infrastructure goals MORE (R-Alaska) issued a joint statement in mid-May that stressed bipartisan support for reauthorizing the preclearance, but the bill is unlikely to receive a sufficient amount of Republican votes to clear the filibuster.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Manchin said that the senator was in Washington for the Senate’s current session, but that staffers were at the march “to listen to these important voices and relay their concerns to him.”

However, Barber was less than impressed with Manchin’s proxies.

“Stop hijacking this,” Barber appeared to say to two staffers holding comment cards.

“If you want to do something, get the senator out here.”

