A nuclear power plant believed to be experiencing a leak posing an “imminent radiological threat” is run by China General Nuclear Power Corporation: a state-owned firm that has enjoyed millions of dollars in investment from President Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

Problems at the facility were exposed via a CNN report, which revealed that the plant’s French partner reached out to the White House for assistance:

The warning included an accusation that the Chinese safety authority was raising the acceptable limits for radiation detection outside the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant in Guangdong province in order to avoid having to shut it down, according to a letter from the French company to the US Department of Energy obtained by CNN.

Despite the alarming notification from Framatome, the French company, the Biden administration believes the facility is not yet at a “crisis level,” one of the sources said.

The Biden team’s lack of concern comes as the primary operator of the China-based plant – China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) – counts millions in investment from Hunter Biden.

BHR Partners – the private equity firm where Hunter Biden served as a director since 2013 – was a $10 million cornerstone investor in CGN’s initial public offering. Occurring in 2014, the IPO was the second largest of the entire year, valued at over $3 billion.

The company, which Hunter Biden reportedly retains a sizable stake in, still lists GCN as part of its portfolio on its website.

CGN – a wholly state-owned energy corporation – has seen one of its consultants convicted by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for company-wide schemes to “procure U.S.-based nuclear engineers to assist with designing and manufacturing certain components for nuclear reactors” for nearly two decades. The stolen secrets posed a “significant damage to our national security,” according to the DOJ.

