Earlier today, the Daily Caller published an article on a recent exchange between CNN anchor Chris Cuomo and Utah GOP Rep. Chris Stewart.

Chris Cuomo Blames GOP Rep For ‘Putting Both Arms Around Marjorie Taylor Greene’ Only To Find Out He Voted To Strip Her Committees https://t.co/JI0sb4CHTF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 15, 2021

Cuomo responded to the story in a tweet pointing out that the Daily Caller had made a mistake in their initial reporting:

FACT: Stewart did NOT vote to remove her. I corrected him on the show. Now what? Will you retract? Or are you going to perpetrate a fraud like your founder? https://t.co/ky7ftzTpsM — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 15, 2021

They issued a correction, actually. As the Daily Caller subsequently pointed out, Stewart did not, in fact, vote to strip colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments:

And Chris Cuomo may very well end up regretting his own error.

You’ve got a lot of nerve accusing someone else of “perpetrating fraud,” you fraud perpetrator. https://t.co/g2XlazYSPk — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) June 15, 2021

And don’t think for a second that that’s lost on the Daily Caller:

Thank you, Chris. We corrected our story. Here, fact check this one next: https://t.co/IOyYZYiMAs pic.twitter.com/viwxomMjyZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 15, 2021

Oooooof. We felt that one from here. And these:

Yikes, Chris Cuomo. You might want to stock up on burn cream before it gets even worse for you.

Oh SNAP…😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/tGbRT5KxZt — the Lady C Neville (@mommagoosecfn) June 15, 2021

I’d like to report a murder. https://t.co/kti5t7Y7PV — Douglas Butler (@boosam3046) June 15, 2021

😂😂😂😂😂😂Fact check that FREDO — R W Steel (@RWSteel2) June 15, 2021

