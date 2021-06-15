https://api.follow.it/track-rss-story-click/v3/QQ2IcBuYbv5-zO0utX7sDfdczOo_8W9B

In today’s edition of The Redpill Series, James Corbett joins Patrick MacFarlane on the Liberty Weekly podcast for a hard-hitting, information-packed and wide-ranging conversation on the 2D China vs. US war narrative that is being steered by the war propagandists and the 3D China + US reality underneath. In addition to China and the New World Order, James and Patrick talk about The Great Convergence, the question of how WWIII will be fought and what part we have to play in derailing this propaganda narrative before it destroys humanity.

[*NOTE: For those concerned about the choppy nature of the audio in this video, please LISTEN TO THE MP3. It is much higher quality.]

VIDEO COURTESY LIBERTY WEEKLY ODYSEE / MINDS / YouTube

Documentation

Council On Foreign Relations (including UN origins) Time Reference: 20:23

Time Reference: 21:14

‘Fort Detrick base is full of suspicions’: China asks US for explanation of 2019 respiratory disease after Biden’s new Covid probe Time Reference: 46:47

China’s Suspiciously American Arsenal: A Closer Look Time Reference: 01:03:58

Filed in: Interviews

