https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/israel-bombs-hamas-training-camps/

Posted by Kane on June 15, 2021 11:38 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Reuters is reporting that Israel aircraft have bombed training camps along the Gaza Strip. Reported earlier today that ‘at least 20 fires’ were started in Southern Israel by incendiary balloons “sent from Palestinian terrorists in Gaza.”

Full story at Times of Israel…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...