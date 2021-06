JUST IN šŸšØ Video of Israelā€™s strike on Gaza moments ago. pic.twitter.com/NufTcJkrwy

Reuters is reporting that Israel aircraft have bombed training camps along the Gaza Strip. Reported earlier today that ā€˜at least 20 firesā€™ were started in Southern Israel by incendiary balloons ā€œsent from Palestinian terrorists in Gaza.ā€

#BREAKING: At least 20 fires broke out in southern Israel caused by incendiary balloons sent by terrorists from Gaza.

Israel must strike these terrorists. They don’t understand negotiations ā€“ only the taste of an iron fist. #Israel #Gaza pic.twitter.com/X1ih3yUGXc

