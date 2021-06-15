https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/15/it-appears-that-aocs-endorsement-of-far-left-maya-wiley-for-nyc-mayor-is-helping-retired-nypd-captain-eric-adams/

Another new poll has retired NYPD Captian and possible New Jersey resident Eric Adams leading the Dem primary for NYC mayor

NYC Mayor Democratic Primary: Adams 24%

Garcia 17%

Wiley 15%

Yang 13%

Stringer 7%

Donovan 3%

McGuire 3%

Morales 3%

Chang 1%

Prince 1%

Foldenauer 0%

Taylor 0%

Wright 0% .@maristpoll/@politico/@Telemundo47 / WNBA, 876 LV, 6/3-9https://t.co/Yk2G5QlIwd — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) June 15, 2021

Butt because they’re experimenting with ranked-choice voting, this poll doesn’t have Adams getting the win until the 12th round:

A different poll has Sanitation Commissioner and COVID-19 food czar Kathryn Garcia winning in the later rounds with Adams in the lead on the first round, so it really is anyone’s race at this point:

And here’s a poll that Kathryn Garcia winning in ranked choice voting (Adams leads on the initial ballot with Wiley not too far behind) https://t.co/6rPxq273H4 — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) June 14, 2021

But it does look like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s endorsement of far-left candidate Maya Wile is helping Adams:

Funny. Endorsement of far-left candidate Maya Wiley by AOC and Elizabeth Warren appears to be cutting into support of mystery candidate Andrew Yang and assuring victory of ex-cop Eric Adams. https://t.co/36lOsgKIax — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) June 15, 2021

WHOOPS!

***

