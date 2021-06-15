https://hannity.com/media-room/its-back-new-yorkers-complain-about-human-waste-and-cars-soiled-with-blood-in-the-subway/

A major aspect of normal life in the Big Apple returned this month as the city’s subways resumed 24 hour service; with many riders pointing out the terrible conditions throughout the mass transit system.

From human waste and pungent smells to train cars “heavily soiled with blood,” the New York City subway is back. https://t.co/dsB0j8vEtf — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 15, 2021

“Riders of New York City’s subway system are starting to see higher numbers of filthy and even excrement-covered train cars as traffic picks back up. Internal reports from within the Metro Transit Authority catalogs the trash, grime, and human waste that account for a 27% year-over-year increase in the number of soiled cars since May of last year,” reports the Washington Examiner.

“Sometimes you got to switch cars because the pee smell gets so bad,” said one strap-hanger. “And in the mornings, it’s messy. You’ll see coffee spilled all over the floor.”

“You’re seeing a lot more homeless people with a lot more garbage than earlier in the pandemic,” added another.

“Incidents like this are unfortunate,” Metro Transit Authority spokesman Andrei Berman told the New York Daily News. “They’re unsanitary for our customers and deeply unfair and disturbing for transit cleaners. They’re also a reminder of the need for more mental health outreach and social service support in the city and throughout the system.”

