Jerry Wayne joins us today as we tackle the very real fear that we as conservatives may be left in the dust if we fail to think of innovative ways to spread the message of freedom to the younger generations. Israel and Hamas come to terms of peace, but for how long? While Tim Tebow gets singed on, a military commander gets fired over a book. Finally should time allow, we will tackle Federalist paper #9 and #10.

With the Federal Government, Big Tech and the Mainstream Media colluding to strip us of our freedoms, they are also taking away our ability to question the mainstream narrative. This level of censorship actually inhibits innovation and the very science that they claim to be defending.

Science is never “settled.” It is always being questioned, tested and adjusted depending on new information that is discovered. However, when it comes to COVID-19, Election Fraud, Biological Gender or any other number of issues, we are being restricted from developing as a nation and as a people.

If we are going to gain freedom during this time of Big Government tyranny, it’s going to take innovation. Coming up with new technologies which takes the power away from our government and Big Corporations. We cannot sit back and just wait on some rich elite billionaire to come up with the next big thing. We need to start innovating and breaking the mold if we are going to progress forward.

