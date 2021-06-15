https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jihadi-graduation-speech-in-falls-church/

School board member urges grads to ‘remember jihad’ as they enter a world of white supremacy

SOURCE — Jonathan Turley

Jonathan Turley — There has been a great deal of controversy over the graduation address of Fairfax County school board member Abrar Omeish to the Justice High School in Falls Church on June 7th. In her remarks to the graduates, Omeish praised a teacher who made social activism part of her class and warned the graduates that they are going into a world filled with racism and white supremacy. However, what really struck an admittedly libertarian chord with me was the third danger that she warned about: “excessive individualism.”

Like free speech, individualism is now being presented as a danger rather than a strength in our society.

Many parents objected in Fairfax to the content of the remarks. She labeled those who do not agree with the activism agenda as effectively opposing anti-racism values: “You understand that social justice is only political for those that can afford to ignore it. You understand that ‘neutral’ is another word for complicit. And you have made a choice to take a stand.” She encourage the students to remain activists and pursue “jihad” because “we struggle with human greed, racism, extreme versions of individualism and capitalism, white supremacy, growing wealth gaps, disease, climate crisis, extreme poverty amidst luxury and waste right next door. And the list goes on.”

‘One nation under Allah’





