https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jim-jordan-trump-is-going-to-be-the-next-president/

Jim Jordan last night with Greg Kelly

Greg Kelly: I don’t know if you heard about this woman who in Fairfax County gave a speech urging students to wage jihad. And there was barely a peep. A 25-year-old school board member said this in front of graduating high school seniors. Um, the culture seems to be coming off the tracks a little bit. And, I know you’re passionate. Do you feel like we’re going to get this country back?

Jim Jordan: Oh yeah. We’re going to take back the House in 18 months. I really believe that’s going to happen. I really believe President Trump is going to run for reelection in 2024. I think he’s going to win.