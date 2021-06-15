https://hannity.com/media-room/joes-sippy-cup-listen-to-joey-pags-updated-version-of-toby-keiths-classic-red-solo-cup/
Joe Pags, Host of the Joe Pags Show, released an updated version of Toby Keith’s classic song “Red Solo Cup” this week to reflect the realities of life in the Biden Era; singing “Joe’s sippy cup, it’s always close at hand, he loses his places more than an unrehearsed band.”
Read the full lyric sheet below:
One two three
Now, joe’s sippy cup is always in reach of him
His presidency marked by that strange empty grin
so many people were stunned when he got the win
he looks like he’s lost his grasp
Hey, joe’s sippy cup I’m not sure what they filled it with
he bumbles and stumbles like he might have drank a fifth
moments he’s lucid pass on by in just a blip
the media can kiss my ass
Whoo!
Joe’s sippy cup
Liberals fill it up
Democrat party
Is laughing hearty
They love you, Joe’s Sippy cup
he lifts you up
It’s just malarky
not being snarky
Now, joe can’t get through more than one question
they say he’s fine but I’m just suggesting
his fast ball is poor and his curve ball don’t curve no more
When he speaks my mouth just hits the floor
No clue where he is and thinks 10 might be 11
over in Europe – just lost at this year’s G7
Was wandering around Jill had to reel him in
He could have roamed off to Berlin
Joe’s sippy Cup
Doc Jill fills it up
With his warm milky
His night night binky
he loves you, joe’s sippy cup
it’s so messed up
But don’t you worry
Gets night night stories
Now, we’ve dealt with this for four months
the rest of the world leaving the US in the dust
This guy is deteriorating faster than rust
Easy to see ol’ Joe’s a bust
Joe’s sippy cup, it’s always close at hand
he loses his places more than an unrehearsed band
The Main Stream Media says all that he does is grand
it’s almost like this was all planned
Joe’s sippy cup
Vlad Putin’s hopes are up
for him this is fun
he thinks we are done
he loves you, joe’s sippy cup
Red China’s hopes are up
No longer afraid
Cause Hunter Got Paid..
POLL: Which Parody Song Best Captures the Total Disaster That is De Blasio-Cuomo’s NYC
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.16.21
Syndicated radio host Joe ‘Pags’ Pagliarulo and Krista Rogers each dropped instant classics on listeners across the country in recent days; releasing their own version of the legendary tune ‘New York, New York’ with updated lyrics to reflect the total disaster that is Bill de Blasio and Andrew Cuomo’s Big Apple.
Lyrics by Joe ‘Pags’ : New York, New York
Lyrics by Krista Rogers : New York, New York
Who sings it best? Vote NOW:
Read Joe ‘Pags’ lyric sheet below:
Start spreading the news
I am leaving today
Don’t want to be a part of it
New York, New York
Cuomo’s abuse
COVID’s here to stay
Right through the very heart of it
New York, New York
Don’t want to wake up in a city
Run by that creep
I’ll soon go over the hill
Leave this trash heap
DeBlasio Blows
Upwards that crime goes
Bad guys run every part of it
Like old New York
I’ll get right Out of There
Take my family Anywhere
In my rear view
New York, New York
New York, New York
Don’t want to wake up
In a city that’s six feet deep
and find I might be car-jacked
Central park attacked
Taxes I’m fleeced
They don’t like police
Man, are they on crack?
Bring the Apple back
I gotta hit the busy Thruway
Out of New York
Oh baby
If I can get out of there
Away from – the mean streets’ glare
You are all done
New York, New York, New York
