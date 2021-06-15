https://hannity.com/media-room/joes-sippy-cup-listen-to-joey-pags-updated-version-of-toby-keiths-classic-red-solo-cup/

Joe Pags, Host of the Joe Pags Show, released an updated version of Toby Keith’s classic song “Red Solo Cup” this week to reflect the realities of life in the Biden Era; singing “Joe’s sippy cup, it’s always close at hand, he loses his places more than an unrehearsed band.”



https://hannity.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Pags-Parody-Joes-Sippy-Cup-Version-2-6-15-21.mp3

Read the full lyric sheet below:

One two three

Now, joe’s sippy cup is always in reach of him

His presidency marked by that strange empty grin

so many people were stunned when he got the win

he looks like he’s lost his grasp

Hey, joe’s sippy cup I’m not sure what they filled it with

he bumbles and stumbles like he might have drank a fifth

moments he’s lucid pass on by in just a blip

the media can kiss my ass

Whoo!



Joe’s sippy cup

Liberals fill it up

Democrat party

Is laughing hearty

They love you, Joe’s Sippy cup

he lifts you up

It’s just malarky

not being snarky

Now, joe can’t get through more than one question

they say he’s fine but I’m just suggesting

his fast ball is poor and his curve ball don’t curve no more

When he speaks my mouth just hits the floor

No clue where he is and thinks 10 might be 11

over in Europe – just lost at this year’s G7

Was wandering around Jill had to reel him in

He could have roamed off to Berlin

Joe’s sippy Cup

Doc Jill fills it up

With his warm milky

His night night binky

he loves you, joe’s sippy cup

it’s so messed up

But don’t you worry

Gets night night stories

Now, we’ve dealt with this for four months

the rest of the world leaving the US in the dust

This guy is deteriorating faster than rust

Easy to see ol’ Joe’s a bust

Joe’s sippy cup, it’s always close at hand

he loses his places more than an unrehearsed band

The Main Stream Media says all that he does is grand

it’s almost like this was all planned

Joe’s sippy cup

Vlad Putin’s hopes are up

for him this is fun

he thinks we are done

he loves you, joe’s sippy cup

Red China’s hopes are up

No longer afraid

Cause Hunter Got Paid..

