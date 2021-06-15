https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/john-stewart-stuns-colbert-audience-of-course-the-virus-was-man-made/

Stewart appeared with Stephen Colbert last night

‘Vaccine Science And The Wuhan Lab Theory’

“I think we owe a great debt of gratitude to science. Science has, in many ways, helped ease the suffering of this pandemic, which was more than likely caused by science.”

“There’s a coronavirus loose in Wuhan, how did that happen? Maybe a bat flew into the cloaca of a Turkey and then it sneezed into my chili and now we all have coronavirus. Like, come on.”

Here’s the the full interview





