“If you give someone a shitty assignment because the president doesn’t want to do it himself, you can’t be mad when the treacherous situation looks treacherous,” one former aide told Axios.
Check the Biden clip at the bottom…
UPDATE – Biden finally appeared 2.5 hours late, held a short speech, and is now calling selected reporters from a prepared list of names. pic.twitter.com/wxTQILcfJ9
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 14, 2021