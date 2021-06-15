https://www.dailywire.com/news/kerry-washington-voter-integrity-laws-target-black-and-brown-people

Actress Kerry Washington (“Scandal”) joined the chorus of celebrities denouncing Republican-backed voter-integrity laws, arguing that they disenfranchise minorities and people of color.

In a tweet on Monday, Kerry Washington urged her 5.5 million followers to reach out to Sens. Tim Scott (R-SC), Kyrsten Sinema (R-AZ), Joe Manchin (D-WV), and Rob Portman (R-OH) and demand they vote “Yes” in favor of the “For the People Act.”

“Black and Brown voters are being specifically targeted when it comes to voter suppression. PLEASE. #CallOutYourSenators. Tell them they need to be on the right side of history when this vote goes down, they need to vote YES. Your voices and your votes need to [be] heard,” she said.

Despite the Left’s insistence that election integrity laws, such as the one enacted in Georgia, discriminate against minorities, the evidence says otherwise. In fact, some of the proposed requirements, like the voter ID requirement, have majority support among black voters, per reports.

“Nearly 70% of black people living in America support laws that require prospective voters to provide an ID, such as a driver’s license, before being allowed to cast their ballot,” reported The Daily Wire. “It turns out that the vast majority of black people in America — the very individuals Joe Biden assures us are victims of racism under voter ID laws — think it’s perfectly reasonable to require some form of proof that you are who you say you are before voting.”

Kerry Washington’s tweet came on the same day that actress Jennifer Lawrence released a PSA scolding Republicans for passing voter integrity laws in states like Texas and Georgia.

“Whatever your personal politics are, whatever side of the aisle you find yourself on, you need to know that your vote matters and the outcome of our elections are not maneuvered and manipulated,” she said in the PSA. “In Texas, Georgia and Florida, and 44 other states, there’s a radical wing of the Republican Party that is actively dismantling America’s right to vote because they don’t have the numbers to win otherwise.”

“Without Gerrymandering or shutting down hundreds of voting facilities within reach of minorities, and specifically targeting and carving out people of color, they can’t win. But this is cheating and it is not democracy,” she added.

Lawrence then touted the “For the People Act” as a law that will protect democracy and stop billionaires from stealing elections.

“There’s a law in the Senate right now called the For the People Act and it can reverse these anti-voting laws and it can stop billionaires from being able to buy our elections,” she says. ” It even says that all voting machines need to be made here in the U.S. But it’s going to take a lot of pressure from us to get it to pass.”

“Let the politicians bicker and throw tantrums, let’s just make sure they remember who they work for,” she concluded.

