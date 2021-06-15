https://thelibertydaily.com/leaked-email-shows-lori-lightfoot-channeling-the-shining-in-unhinged-rant-about-office-time/

No matter how hard I try to stay on top of every bit of news that ever happens in America, occasionally something slips past me. That happened this weekend when Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot demonstrated how unhinged from reality she really is in a leaked email about her precious office time.

Shocked to find out Lori Lightfoot is like this. Shocked. pic.twitter.com/fNQmtNnKsk — AntifaBook.com (@JackPosobiec) June 15, 2021

First reported by the Chicago Tribune, the Mayor repeated every line of her rant for effect. It was an embarrassing display of childishness that some compared to the theme of Stephen King’s “The Shining” where the main character types repeatedly, “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.”

Just got this email via FOIA — more insight about City Hall staffing/turnover/culture under Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Read our May story also https://t.co/pCGx8WsSOy https://t.co/4k0vKVuykv pic.twitter.com/kBMBMhFBse — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) June 12, 2021

According to the article (paywall, sorry):

While it’s common for politicians to give staff members specific direction, it’s the way Lightfoot delivered her feedback that raised eyebrows in government and political circles. Lightfoot repeated several sentences — one 16 times — to highlight her displeasure over her schedule. “I need office time everyday!” Lightfoot wrote 16 times in a row in the email, which the Tribune obtained via an open records request. “Not just once a week or some days, everyday!” she wrote, 10 times. “Breaks or transition times between meetings are not office time,” she wrote, seven times, in an email that cc’d the mayor’s then-chief of staff and a body person, a personal aide who takes care of a politician’s immediate needs, like providing a favorite snack or making sure they know who they’re about to talk with. “If this doesn’t change immediately, I will just start unilaterally canceling things every day,” she wrote, five times. “Have I made myself clear, finally?!” she wrote, 13 times. The note drew criticism from political types who saw it as the mayor bullying a staffer. It also drew comparisons to a chilling scene in the 1980 movie “The Shining,” when Shelley Duvall’s character finds that her mentally deteriorating husband’s character, played by Jack Nicholson, has typed “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy” thousands of times instead of writing his manuscript.

As hard as it is to achieve, Lori Lightfoot has solidified her spot as the worst mayor Chicago has ever seen, and that’s saying a lot considering the long line of failures she is following. She may be the worst mayor in America.

