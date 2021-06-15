https://hannity.com/media-room/left-targets-lin-lin-manuel-miranda-under-fire-for-lack-of-afro-latino-representation/

Far-left activists targeted ‘Hamilton’ creator Lin Manuel-Miranda this week for a “lack of Afro-Latino representation” in his latest project “In the Heights.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda Addresses Lack of Afro-Latino Representation in ‘In the Heights’: ‘We Fell Short’ https://t.co/ENlCRb67gh — Variety (@Variety) June 14, 2021

“In trying to paint a mosaic of this community, we fell short,” Lin-Manuel Miranda said. “I’m truly sorry.” “In The Heights” has been criticized for featuring dark-skinned Afro-Latinos in background and dance scenes but not in main roles. https://t.co/684STqQhOj — CNN (@CNN) June 15, 2021

.@Lin_Manuel has apologized for the lack of Afro-Latino representation in the film adaptation of his play #InTheHeights. “I can hear the hurt and frustration over colorism, of feeling still unseen in the feedback.” https://t.co/M0MzpmT1my — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) June 15, 2021

The Broadway superstar released a statement on Twitter shortly after the criticism surfaced online.

“I started writing ‘In the Heights’ because I didn’t feel seen. And over the past 20 years all I wanted was for us — ALL of us — to feel seen,” Miranda’s statement begins. “I’m seeing the discussion around Afro-Latino representation in our film this weekend and it is clear that many in our dark-skinned Afro-Latino community don’t feel sufficiently represented within it, particularly among the leading roles.”

“I can hear the hurt and frustration over colorism, of feeling still unseen in the feedback. I hear that without sufficient dark-skinned Afro-Latino representation, the work feels extractive of the community we wanted so much to represent with pride and joy,” Miranda’s statement continues. “In trying to paint a mosaic of this community, we fell short. I’m truly sorry. I’m learning from the feedback, I thank you for raising it, and I’m listening.”

Read Manuel-Miranda’s full statement above.

