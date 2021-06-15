https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/15/lib-meltdown-imminent-jon-stewart-made-a-very-convincing-case-for-the-wuhan-lab-leak-theory-last-night-on-stephen-colberts-show/

Jon Stewart was Stephen Colbert’s first guest in front of a live audience since things shut down because of the pandemic last night and he’s starting to anger libs this morning for embracing the Wuhan lab-leak theory and the origin of COVID-19:

There is not enough popcorn in the world for what’s about to happen:

Watch the whole, glorious rant for yourself:

“So, I will say this—and I honestly mean this—I think we owe a great debt of gratitude to science. Science has, in many ways, helped ease the suffering of this pandemic, which was more than likely caused by science”:



Yes, it was “pretty convincing”:

Imagine if Stewart spoke out earlier?

Never give up, libs!

***

