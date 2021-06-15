https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/15/lib-meltdown-imminent-jon-stewart-made-a-very-convincing-case-for-the-wuhan-lab-leak-theory-last-night-on-stephen-colberts-show/

Jon Stewart was Stephen Colbert’s first guest in front of a live audience since things shut down because of the pandemic last night and he’s starting to anger libs this morning for embracing the Wuhan lab-leak theory and the origin of COVID-19:

Jon Stewart goes all-in on Wuhan COVID-19 “lab leak” theory: “This is not a conspiracy!” https://t.co/BWYnLVAfsg — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 15, 2021

There is not enough popcorn in the world for what’s about to happen:

Former “Daily Show” host doesn’t believe the coronavirus pandemic began naturally. https://t.co/md5TNgSzJZ — HuffPost Ent (@HuffPostEnt) June 15, 2021

Watch the whole, glorious rant for yourself:

“So, I will say this—and I honestly mean this—I think we owe a great debt of gratitude to science. Science has, in many ways, helped ease the suffering of this pandemic, which was more than likely caused by science”:







Yes, it was “pretty convincing”:

Welp, this was unexpected… and pretty convincing? https://t.co/ILAvMv7WPI — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) June 15, 2021

Imagine if Stewart spoke out earlier?

US Intelligence. The Secretary of State. Officials at NIH. Us Senators. A president – All crazy conspiracy theorists Jon Stewart – Shit now we have to believe the lab leak. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 15, 2021

Never give up, libs!

Online leftists seem Big Mad at Jon Stewart for treating the lab leak theory as verrrry plausible (of course it is) on Colbert tonight. They’re deeply committed to the “conspiracy theory” line & notion that thinking/speaking critically about CCP puts Asian Americans in danger. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 15, 2021

