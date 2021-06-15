https://thelibertyloft.com/liberty-minded-candidates-increasingly-challenging-gop-tyrants-in-gubernatorial-races/

Charlotte, NC — What is the proper role of government?

That is the most important question that can be asked of any candidate for public office, yet it’s almost never asked. It’s not asked by the media; it’s not asked by voters. Instead, we’re often subjected to questions of personality or how the government will help improve our lives.

Well, I don’t need the government to improve my life. That’s my job. What I want the government to do is to defend my God-given liberty, and its been failing miserably at that no matter who is in charge.

“The fundamental role of proper government is always to defend your liberty — your God-given liberty — and everything else is secondary. And that’s a fact,” said Don Huffines, a former state senator from 2015 to 2019 in Texas.

Huffines was speaking to the Libertarian Republic as he launches his bid to take out one of the many tyrants who have emerged under the COVID-19 hoax. He’s seeking the Republican nomination for governor in Texas, looking to unseat Gov. Greg Abbott. There are 36 state gubernatorial elections coming up in the 2022 election, and Texas is one of 20 currently held by the GOP.

Abbott thinks he has the ability to take freedom away or give freedom to his citizens at will, but Huffines is having none of that.

“I’ll just say Abbott was a disaster for Texas. His response was a disaster,” Huffines said. “And it’s important that everyone understands that every way the state responded to COVID was directly… he was directly responsible for that. It’s all on him. He destroyed 3 million jobs in one day, he put 3 million Texans on the unemployment line in one week. He destroyed thousands of businesses. Constitution didn’t give him the authority to do that, but he did it anyway.”

Huffines continued: “He unilaterally decided which ones were essential, which ones weren’t. He picked businesses that, you know, donated to his campaign or which lobbyist got to him last. It was very unconstitutional. He shredded the Constitution, a document that he swore to defend and uphold.”

“He was just following along what all the elitists would tell him. All the elitists and all the corny capitalists and all the know-it-alls from the Austin swamp all the way up to the Washington DC/New York swamp. He listened to them all. He wasn’t going out and doing anything different. He was just following right along with the pack, and the bar is really low. And you know, he even closed out churches. He closed churches on the holiest day of the year at Easter. I mean, the holiest week of the year. It was a disaster for Texas. It was a disaster for our Constitution and our liberty,” Huffines added.

What a refreshing statement from someone running for office. Here’s a candidate who understands the fundamental role of government, and he’s grounded in first principles.

However, do you think the GOP is going to help? Don’t count on it, and Huffines has the experience to know the Republican party is unprincipled.

As a state senator, Huffines helped eliminate who agencies from government. One of his battles, however, the GOP stood in the way. That was for his Education Savings Accounts bill, a bill that would empower parents with school choice which is supported by the base.

“I think that we have a lot of people that call themselves Republicans, and they really are not. And they don’t really believe in it. The Republicans have controlled everything in Austin for 20 years — the house, the senate and the governor’s mansion, and the governor’s seat — and we barely get anything passed that the grassroots wants done.”

As far as his platform, Huffines wants to eliminate property taxes and wasteful government agencies as well as being strong on border security.

Huffines’ run is just one example of liberty-minded Republicans challenging statist incumbents from their party.

Idaho’s Republican Gov. Brad Little already has six challengers who have filed to run against him in the GOP primary. One of those is liberty activist Ammon Bundy who has been arrested multiple times for allegedly disobeying Little’s unconstitutional edicts. Bundy has filed to run but hasn’t yet announced, but he does have a major announcement planned for June 19.

Ohio’s Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who started the whole lottery farce to coerce people into a medical experiment, is facing a challenge from former U.S. Congressman Jim Renacci.

Renacci’s platform is certainly liberty-minded as he plans to not only freeze, but also cut 10 to 15 percent of government spending. He wants major tax reform, including elimination of the income tac, as well as wanting to “Make Ohio A Sanctuary for Freedom.”

Regardless of what state you’re in or what office a candidate is running for, remember that opening question. If we want to turn the tide in our country, electing politicians in 2022 who understand the proper role of government is vitally important.

