CHICAGO CARNAGE: 13 People Shot -2 Dead- in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago in Just 24 Hours

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.16.20

At least 13 people were injured in a series of shootings across Chicago that left 2 people dead in less than 24 hours; raising even more questions over security in the nation’s third largest metropolis.

“Two people were killed and 11 others were injured in shootings Thursday across Chicago,” reports the Chicago Sun Times. “The latest fatal attack left one man dead and another injured that afternoon on the Southwest Side.”

An additional 10 people were shot -and one killed- the day before.

A disturbing report from Cook County, Illinois released this week shows Chicago’s homicide rate jumping 52% since the Coronavirus pandemic spread across the United States earlier this year.

“The medical examiner’s office for the nation’s second-largest county said 95 percent of the victims were people of color, and Chicago has already recorded more homicides this year than in all of 2019, USA Today reported,” reports The Hill.

Homicides spike 52 percent in Chicago amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/pi2HxM8N5N pic.twitter.com/zO9sLPwZHr — The Hill (@thehill) September 17, 2020

“That’s not gonna happen. I will see him in court,” Mayor Lightfoot said after President Trump suggested bringing in the National Guard. “It’s not gonna happen, not in my city. And I’m not confident that the president has the power to do that. But we have our lawyers hard at work and if he tries to do that and usurp the power of our governor, and myself as the mayor, we will see him in court.”

