Florida congressional candidate Laura Loomer confronted Palm Beach County (Florida) supervisor of elections Wendy Sartory Link regarding the acceptance of what she refers to as “Zuckerbucks” to bankroll local elections.

As is documented in the video with irrefutable documentation, Loomer catches Sartory in several outright lies while protesters shouted “Dominion machines are rigged!”

In the video published on Monday, Laura Loomer, who many call “the most banned woman in the world” for her being censored from almost all major social media platforms, confronts a scurrying Wendy Sartory Link to ask why she hasn’t responded to a letter sent two weeks ago from Loomer which asks when her office will be returning money sent by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for the 2020 election, a violation of law recently signed by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

