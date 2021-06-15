https://redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2021/06/15/mcconnell-unlikely-to-allow-vote-on-supreme-court-vacancy-if-majority-leader-again-while-biden-in-office-n396894
About The Author
Related Posts
Eisenhower Also Predicted Fake Science, Virus Lockdowns, Big Tech, and Leftist Colleges
May 25, 2021
Organizer Gets Busted With Big Time Attempted Murder Charges In Antifa Attack on Police in Portland
April 7, 2021
Why Is the Fed Not Reporting M1 and M2 Numbers?
April 15, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy