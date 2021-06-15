https://nationalfile.com/merrick-garland-perpetuates-the-governments-psy-op-against-white-people/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=merrick-garland-perpetuates-the-governments-psy-op-against-white-people

Joe Biden regime attorney general Merrick Garland said with a straight face that white racial extremists are the biggest “domestic violent extremist threat” in America, doubling down on the years-long anti-white Psy Op pushed by the political class in Washington, D.C.

“In the FBI’s view, the top domestic violent extremist threat comes from racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, specifically those who advocated for the superiority of the white race,” said Merrick Garland, who strangely did not laugh or yell “Psych!” or indicate that he was joking in any way after making this statement.

NEW: Attorney General Merrick Garland : “In the FBI’s view, the top domestic violent extremist threat comes from racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, specifically those who advocated for the superiority of the white race.” https://t.co/61MWXW5KrR pic.twitter.com/gc6q5ugV0b — ABC News (@ABC) June 15, 2021

Meanwhile, as NATIONAL FILE REPORTED ON JUNE 13: The Austin American-Statesman newspaper declined to publish a police description of a black mass shooting suspect because the paper felt “such publication could be harmful in perpetuating stereotypes.” Apparently the leftist media feels that the public’s right to know does not supersede the tenets of racial Wokeness. 14 people were injured in a mass shooting in Austin at approximately 1:30 AM Saturday morning.

Police stated that a suspect “described as a black man with a thin frame and locs-style hair” was still at large, after the police took one other suspect into custody. But at least one paper decided to keep its readers blissfully unaware of the appearance of an at-large suspect.

“Police have only released a vague description of the suspected shooter as of Saturday morning. The Austin American-Statesman is not including the description as it is too vague at this time to be useful in identifying the shooter and such publication could be harmful in perpetuating stereotypes. If more detailed information is released, we will update our reporting,” according to the newspaper’s statement on their journalistic omission.

The liberal media in America constantly fans the flames of anti-white hatred while often making sure to conceal the race of non-white people who commit violent crime. NATIONAL FILE REPORTED ON MARCH 26: Booking photographs from the latest police crackdown on anti-Asian hate crimes in New York City revealed this week what many citizens already knew: all of the perpetrators wanted arrested in relation to the attacks were non-white.

The media’s narrative regarding “white supremacy” has been dealt a severe credibility blow, as the mugshots correlate with government data that shows the perpetrators of anti-Asian violence are almost exclusively non-white.

The mugshots show a list of suspects who appear to be exclusively of black or Middle Eastern descent. Former NYPD officer John Cardillo captioned the video, “Booking pics of those arrested for anti-Asian attacks in NYC. Damn white supremacists.”

Booking pics of those arrested for anti-Asian attacks in NYC. Damn white supremacists. https://t.co/VFJR8zbHzo — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) March 26, 2021

