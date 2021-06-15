https://thepostmillennial.com/marjorie-taylor-greene-introduces-fire-fauci-act
On Tuesday afternoon, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene re-introduced the “Fire Fauci Act,” which would cut Dr. Anthony Fauci’s pay to $0, and would have the Senate confirm a replacement for him.
This comes after revelations that Fauci contradicted himself multiple times in emails obtained through a FOIA.
Greene pushed the act that was first introduced on April 1 in a new press conference Tuesday afternoon, standing with fellow Republican colleagues in front of a sign stating: “Fauci lied, people died.”
“The American people have endured terrible things over the past year due to the shutdowns from COVID-19. I’m very proud to sponsor the Fire Fauci Act, and I’m grateful to my colleagues here for co-sponsoring this bill because the American people deserve answers,” said Greene.
“The Fire Fauci Act will bring Dr. Fauci’s salary down to zero, and also will require the Senate to confirm someone to fill his position,” Greene continued.
Greene had previously introduced the act to the House back in April, alongside another act banning businesses for asking for proof of vaccination from patrons, called the “We Will Not Comply Act.”
The bill mirrors sentiments from fellow Republicans cast in the wake of Dr. Fauci’s emails exposed in early June. Senator Rand Paul tweeted, “Told you,” accompanied with the hashtag “#firefauci.”