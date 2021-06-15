https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/15/n-word-user-hunter-biden-has-a-new-high-paying-gig-artist/

Hunter Biden, who was on the board of a Ukrainian energy company despite absolutely no background in energy, has a new high-paying gig in an industry that he has absolutely no background in. . .

Meet Hunter Biden, the artist:

He’s searching for “universal truth”:

Here’s his self-portrait via the Georges Bergès Gallery:

Does getting caught using the n-word make his art more or less valuable?

Some critics think his paintings will be worth a lot of money while one consultant says this painting “looks like COVID”:

And this could be an amazing new way to fund Hunter’s influence-peddling with his father:

According to an interview Hunter gave to ArtNet, he has a showing coming up with prices ranging from $75,000 to $500,000:

But the New York Post found a consultant who thinks some of the artwork could fetch $1 million or higher:

Acevedo said the pieces would garner more like $25,000 to $100,000 if not for Hunter’s name. The art consultant said he expects some of the works to possibly top $1 million in the end.

What a world.

***

