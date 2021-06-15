https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/15/nasa-announces-the-launch-of-mission-equity-will-examine-potential-barriers-for-historically-underserved-communities/

Government agencies sure like to make videos, especially confessionals about how they haven’t made diversity, equity, and inclusion a top priority until now. The CIA released a recruitment video featuring a woman who wouldn’t be kept in a box and yet checked off box after box: she’s a cisgender millennial tired of fighting misguided patriarchal ideas, and that’s why she fits right in at the nation’s spy agency. The Army upped the ante by releasing a series of animated recruitment videos, showing how one soldier’s lesbian mothers’ wedding made her a fighter for progress.

Now NASA, which has apparently been fighting its lack of diversity for a while now, is launching what it calls Mission Equity:

We’re launching Mission Equity, a comprehensive effort to assess how to expand access to our programs and examine potential barriers and challenges that exist for historically underrepresented and underserved communities. Find out how to give feedback: https://t.co/IJ2wk7qh0z pic.twitter.com/R8DPNcskwy — NASA (@NASA) June 15, 2021

Judging from the video, it looks like NASA’s pretty diverse already, but we’re talking about equity and equal access to space technology.

Do spacey stuff with qualified people. Leave off the social work. — Planet, please pitch, play perfectly pleasantly (@PlayPleasantly) June 15, 2021

when considering sending people into space: checking boxes > best for the job — perky_biscuits🍕 (@PerkyBiscuits) June 15, 2021

Critical space theory — Nicholas Jones (@NicholasBJones2) June 15, 2021

Pronouns, the final frontier 🤡 — Music and Whiskey 🥃🇺🇸 (@patriotrevenge3) June 15, 2021

Ok, tell me what “equity” means. — Donald John Trump E. Morelock *** (@UpinCT) June 15, 2021

What does “equity” mean? — Daniel (@dmm12345) June 16, 2021

Equity ≠ Equality of Opportunity — Cameron (@cam_jws) June 15, 2021

“Equity” is not equality of opportunity. pic.twitter.com/xTnJS4sdvY — YaBoi (@BabyBuscemiYoda) June 15, 2021

Equal access is equality, not equity. These words are not synonymous. Please be more careful. — §KNK (@knk42_) June 15, 2021

I stand with equality forever. Your “mission” smells bad. — Josh Sailor (@JoshSailor) June 15, 2021

Best of the best please. — Wycliffe Jim (@unclejaybag) June 15, 2021

How about just hire the most qualified people to do the work? — Winston (@Winston54982170) June 15, 2021

Stick to the best person for the job NASA. Don’t sleepwalk into quota craziness. Mercury, Gemini, Apollo, Skylab, Shuttle, Hubble, ISS Artemis etc didn’t happen because you filled a quota. They happened because you hired the brightest and the best. — Callmenoman (@Callmenoman1) June 15, 2021

Do you think astronauts risking their lives and waiting to blast off are wondering whether there was enough equity amongst the people who built the rocket? How about just have required standards that anyone can work toward meeting. If you need more, try blind job interviews. — MikeWhiskey (@MikeRWhiskey) June 15, 2021

Has NASA been actively discriminating against applicants?

1960s: The Right Stuff 2020s: The Right Colour — LodgeDancer (@LodgeDancer) June 15, 2021

From treating black women like shit (Hidden Figures) to discrimination via “equity,” one would think NASA would be ahead of terrible cultural ideas, but nope. — Jeremy (@JeremyPhilosoph) June 16, 2021

Garbage. Pure garbage. — Dr. West Bestern W.B.S! (@western_bester) June 15, 2021

This is SJW nonsense. This is why people like Space X far more than NASA, which has just become a sad and pathetic organization. — Artificial Gravity Space Stations (@space_stations) June 15, 2021

Time to dissolve NASA. What a sad day. — Keihndeth (@Keihndeth) June 15, 2021

Instead of arguing about the banality of this ridiculous statement we should be defunding NASA and using that money to build schools or otherwise do meaningful work. — E (@marie_chewy) June 16, 2021

Meanwhile, China and Russia are focusing on Mission Talent. — Jay Feldblum (@yfeldblum) June 15, 2021

NASA controls all access to their programs. Since I assume NASA has no racial, gender, or similar “barriers” in place, everyone already has equal access. Now instead of wasting taxpayer money on this “effort”, you can spend it on science and exploration as intended. — Jim Martin (@The_Jim_Martin) June 16, 2021

Found the systemic racism! — Danny Boy (@DizzZam) June 16, 2021

Great, now you guys are woke? We are never getting to Mars at this point. — Harry Douglas (@swampveteran) June 15, 2021

Our federal diversity, equity, and inclusion officials are working overtime.

New animated Army recruiting ad is even more woke than the CIA’s, features lesbian wedding for some reason https://t.co/c6RhhJybtR — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 13, 2021

