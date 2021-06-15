https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/15/nbc-news-brandy-zadrozny-examines-how-longtime-ultra-conservative-activists-and-misguided-parents-are-weaponizing-the-critical-race-theory-boogeyman/

Last week, NBC News senior reporter Brandy Zadrozny called Critical Race Theory “the new Antifa,” meaning it’s nothing to get concerned or upset about.

Critical Race Theory is the new antifa and its just so frustrating to see this boogeyman political tactic work over and over again. — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) June 11, 2021

Zadrozny’s so disturbed by people making a big deal out of Critical Race Theory that she and two of her colleagues wrote a whole article about how conservatives are weaponizing it:

New from us: How did Critical Race Theory become the new conservative cause célèbre? Anger over the racial justice movement, cross-fertilization with parents upset about Covid response, and a whole lotta help from national groups and media. https://t.co/MvOGJPtcaK — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) June 15, 2021

We talked to parents, teachers, activists, school board members, and watched too many hours of local school board meetings to count. The strategies? Disruption, publicity, and mobilization. For longtime ultra conservative activists, CRT is the opportunity of a lifetime. pic.twitter.com/mucBrxDJ18 — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) June 15, 2021

Major conservative groups like the Heritage Foundation and ALEC, and small-time lawyers and activists looking to make a name for themselves, have hopped aboard, positioning their groups as the best way to fight CRT. (Despite a lack of evidence that it’s actually being taught.) pic.twitter.com/JANUsoR4Zf — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) June 15, 2021

Don’t worry, Brandy. Your sneering condescension has already been noted.

You guys can’t seem to settle between “No one is teaching Critical Race Theory” and “So what if we are” https://t.co/dVZ4VWuGJk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 15, 2021

Funny, that.

This topic is just ramping up. We counted more than 50 local school board fights over CRT with 165 local parent groups, many part of larger, national orgs, leading the charge on the ground. Who suffers? Teachers and students, many who appear near tears at school board meetings. pic.twitter.com/EX0fkSg4gM — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) June 15, 2021

Oh, the humanity!

Oh no not the teachers. https://t.co/OI6FNWIzp7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 15, 2021

notice brandy puts teachers before students. https://t.co/4aMcLp9bEf — kaitlin, political fashion police (@thefactualprep) June 15, 2021

“Look we can’t be having parents getting involved in their children’s education” is the perfectly honest take we’ve all been waiting for. — Alex (@Alex_Z_01) June 15, 2021

Why won’t parents of children think of the teachers? An NBC genius brain exclusive. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 15, 2021

Such genius brain.

To the dear readers who will fill my inbox later with claims that the threat of CRT is real and not just a catch-all term repurposed as a conservative boogeyman? I give you Chris Rufo, senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, who takes credit for this anti-CRT fervor. pic.twitter.com/bYkxprpCP0 — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) June 15, 2021

Like Charlie Sykes, Brandy Zadrozny seems to think that Christopher Rufo is copping to something nefarious. Emphasizing the importance of successfully branding Critical Race Theory as racist garbage is actually what Rufo has set out to do and appears to be doing quite successfully.

And that’s what really offends Brandy Zadrozny and Co.: people are waking up to the truth about Critical Race Theory, and that scares the ever-loving crap out of the Woke Left.

You can’t dismiss all criticism of CRT as a consequence of effective GOP propaganda. A lot of centrists and even progressives have pointed out the issues with this. This piece is just more bullshit high fiving for super online leftists. Things can only be all right or all wrong. — Marquis ChaCha (@ChachaMarquis) June 15, 2021

If you can’t bring yourself to make a half objective critique part of an article like this then maybe acknowledge that this is working for the gop bc it’s a very stupid and easy target just like defund the police etc — Marquis ChaCha (@ChachaMarquis) June 15, 2021

Brandy Zadrozny has no problem with far-leftist activism. But when conservatives try it for themselves? It’s scary, scary stuff.

TL;DR Lots of pouncing!!! https://t.co/cDxCcVUinr — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) June 15, 2021

In other words, they mobilized much in the same types of ways you’d be celebrating had it been leftists doing the organizing. #Journalism https://t.co/FcI5RwNMwi — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) June 15, 2021

