Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom this week said California’s electronic vaccine verification system will be ‘voluntary.’

California’s Covid restrictions were lifted on Tuesday.

However, only vaccinated people are allowed to enter businesses without a mask.

Good morning California. It’s reopening day. We’ve administered over 40 million vaccines. Now… No more social distancing. No more capacity limits. No more colors or county tiers. And if you’re vaccinated—no more masks. It’s a good day. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 15, 2021

Newsom destroyed California with authoritarian Covid lockdowns, curfews and mask mandates as he galivanted around town and ate at expensive restaurants.

Gavin Newsom announced California will be rolling out a “vaccine verification system.”

Now that the state is fully reopening, businesses can require people to “show their papers” to prove they’ve been vaccinated so they don’t have to wear a mask.

On Monday, Newsom tried to clarify things after receiving backlash and said the system would be “voluntary.”

“It’s not a passport, it’s not a requirement, it’s just the ability now to have an electronic version of that paper version, so you’ll hear more about that in the next couple of days,” Newsom said.

Newsom will be announcing more details on California’s vaccine passport later this week.

