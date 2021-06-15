https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/15/no-one-is-safe-cancel-culture-comes-for-spins-wheel-lin-manuel-miranda-and-his-new-movie-in-the-heights/

Lin-Manuel Miranda has been forced to apologize for a lack of Afro-Latino representation in his new hit film, “In the Heights” set in the “largely Dominican Washington Heights neighborhood of Upper Manhattan in New York City“:

Lin-Manuel Miranda Addresses Lack of Afro-Latino Representation in ‘In the Heights’: ‘We Fell Short’ https://t.co/ENlCRb67gh — Variety (@Variety) June 14, 2021

You see, there were “dark-skinned Afro-Latinos” in the film, but only in the background:

“In trying to paint a mosaic of this community, we fell short,” Lin-Manuel Miranda said. “I’m truly sorry.” “In The Heights” has been criticized for featuring dark-skinned Afro-Latinos in background and dance scenes but not in main roles. https://t.co/684STqQhOj — CNN (@CNN) June 15, 2021

“I can hear the hurt and frustration over colorism, of feeling still unseen,” he said in his apology:

.@Lin_Manuel has apologized for the lack of Afro-Latino representation in the film adaptation of his play #InTheHeights. “I can hear the hurt and frustration over colorism, of feeling still unseen in the feedback.” https://t.co/M0MzpmT1my — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) June 15, 2021

“No one is safe”:

No one is safe. Lin-Manuel Miranda apologizes for lack of Afro-Latino representation in ‘In the Heights’ https://t.co/AAp9POe5UZ — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 15, 2021

Here’s the full statement:

And note that many media outlets are misquoting Miranda who wrote “Afro-Latino,” not “Afro-Latinx”:

‘We fell short’: Lin-Manuel Miranda is sorry for ‘In the Heights’ Afro-Latinx erasure https://t.co/dXBkETU1u6 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 15, 2021

Let’s Talk About In the Heights and the Erasure of Dark-Skinned Afro-Latinx Folks https://t.co/lczaxPuwMz pic.twitter.com/NuM8Sfu26f — The Root (@TheRoot) June 9, 2021

Lin-Manuel Miranda apologized for the lack of Black Latinx main characters in his blockbuster movie adaptation of “In The Heights,” which hit theaters last week to great acclaim.https://t.co/DBXmvQ6Jmn — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 15, 2021

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the film “In the Heights,” apologized to fans Monday for the lack of dark-skinned Latinx actors in prominent roles. He and director John Chu have faced criticism over the casting since the movie was released on Friday. ⁠https://t.co/khABuTTXUQ pic.twitter.com/XlVarZUrEP — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 15, 2021

Maybe he’ll next get canceled for leaving off the “x”?

