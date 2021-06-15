https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/15/no-one-is-safe-cancel-culture-comes-for-spins-wheel-lin-manuel-miranda-and-his-new-movie-in-the-heights/

Lin-Manuel Miranda has been forced to apologize for a lack of Afro-Latino representation in his new hit film, “In the Heights” set in the “largely Dominican Washington Heights neighborhood of Upper Manhattan in New York City“:

You see, there were “dark-skinned Afro-Latinos” in the film, but only in the background:

“I can hear the hurt and frustration over colorism, of feeling still unseen,” he said in his apology:

“No one is safe”:

Here’s the full statement:

And note that many media outlets are misquoting Miranda who wrote “Afro-Latino,” not “Afro-Latinx”:

Maybe he’ll next get canceled for leaving off the “x”?

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...