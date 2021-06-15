https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/15/noconsequences-local-reporter-shares-a-video-of-whats-really-going-on-in-san-francisco/

California Gov. Gavin Newsom bragged on Monday that the “Golden State has no peers when it comes to expanding GDP, raising household income, investing in innovation and host of other key metrics”:

“The Golden State has no peers when it comes to expanding GDP, raising household income, investing in innovation and a host of other key metrics.” https://t.co/c7v6npbims — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 14, 2021

Well, is shoplifting one of these “key metrics”? Because, as the video from local reporter Lyanne Melendez shows, shoplifting is out of control in San Francisco and there are “#NoConsequences” for the crime:

Imagine trying to run a business in San Francisco right now?

This guy clearly knows he can run in and shoplift from a store without fear of arrest or punishment. When I worked in retail, we used to chase guys like that. And they got arrested. https://t.co/8dC9yWmUPP — Marc Brown (@abc7marc) June 15, 2021

We assume the security guard was told not to intervene:

It’s not the job of security guards to tackle shoplifters. He’s gathering evidence so he can report to police and to insurance. https://t.co/HI23niLCpA — Neil Stevens (@presjpolk) June 15, 2021

It *is* insane that so many people just accept it:

My city by the bay is falling into an abyss.

This is insane. https://t.co/iQ1R9G5jKJ — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) June 15, 2021

“The Sopranos crew had to hijack trailers for this type of haul”:

The Sopranos crew had to hijack trailers for this type of haul. https://t.co/ajdNtMz0Oy — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) June 15, 2021

And then they go and sell these items on the street:

SF, why would any retailer want to have a business here? People can just walk in and take things with zero repercussions https://t.co/YslHYaGsHG — Peter Pham (@peterpham) June 15, 2021

We expect more stores will close as this continues:

17 Walgreens have closed in SF in the past 5 years – primarily due to organized crime. For people who rely on pharmacies nearby (e.g., ppl in wheelchairs & walkers) these closures have made getting medicine significantly more difficult. https://t.co/L0ILRqOcFB — Michelle Tandler 🌁 (@michelletandler) June 15, 2021

Yes, he *should* be recalled:

This is a DIRECT result of policies Gavin Newsom has advocated for, protected, and defended. This is California under Gavin Newsom and another reason he MUST be recalled. https://t.co/FDi6kylMUX — Ron Nehring (@RonNehring) June 15, 2021

And San Fran needs to boot DA Chesa Boudin as well:

