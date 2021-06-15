https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/15/noconsequences-local-reporter-shares-a-video-of-whats-really-going-on-in-san-francisco/

California Gov. Gavin Newsom bragged on Monday that the “Golden State has no peers when it comes to expanding GDP, raising household income, investing in innovation and host of other key metrics”:

Well, is shoplifting one of these “key metrics”? Because, as the video from local reporter Lyanne Melendez shows, shoplifting is out of control in San Francisco and there are “#NoConsequences” for the crime:

Imagine trying to run a business in San Francisco right now?

We assume the security guard was told not to intervene:

It *is* insane that so many people just accept it:

“The Sopranos crew had to hijack trailers for this type of haul”:

And then they go and sell these items on the street:

We expect more stores will close as this continues:

Yes, he *should* be recalled:

And San Fran needs to boot DA Chesa Boudin as well:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...