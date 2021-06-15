http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4gB5_2Q64nU/

How bad are things in Democrat-run San Francisco? Well, a video posted on the verified Twitter account of Lyanne Melendez, a reporter for ABC7 in San Francisco (is “Lyanne” a great name for a journalist, or what?*), shows a guy on a bike inside a Walgreens store filling a trash bag with merchandise right in front of the store’s security guard.

Then he blithely cruises past with no fear of being stopped or caught.

Will you look at that. Lol.

Sadly, in Democrat-run San Francisco, this is not just normal, it’s darn near legal. By a margin of 60 to 40 percent in a 2014 referendum, California’s idiot voters basically decriminalized shoplifting. If the value of the stolen merchandise doesn’t exceed $950, it’s no longer a felony. Anything $950 and below is a simple misdemeanor. How sweet is that?

As a result of this total breakdown of civil law and order, already 17 Walgreens have fled the City by the Bay.

How much longer can the rest of the stores hold out with this kind of brazen criminality? Keep in mind, Walgreens isn’t just losing all this merchandise… Would you shop at a store where this stuff goes on?

And don’t blame the security guard… If the people of San Francisco are okay with this, why should he risk getting hurt or sued?

Besides, we’re supposed to feel sorry for a city loaded with people who think like this:

The CVS on my corner has started locking up basic items like clothing detergent. As so many families can’t make ends meet right now, I can’t imagine thinking that the way to solve the problem of people stealing basic necessities out of desperation is to prosecute them. https://t.co/5RsdMTDWqa — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) May 22, 2021

Yep, that’s Cynthia Nixon raging at CVS for not allowing people to steal.

The thing to keep in mind is this… Democrats choose to live this way. This is a choice. They want to live this way and sincerely believe it’s a form of moral supremacy over us Trumptards in Rural America who do backward things such as enforcing the law, standing for the flag, and treating others as we would like to be treated and expecting the same from them.

You see, these leftist lunatics are so eager to show us their superiority that in the process, they are destroying their own neighborhoods and cities; not to mention dooming a generation of young people to a warped mindset that says criminality is legitimate.

Every decent person knows you are not helping these kids by letting them get away with dangerous behavior. If you want to help them, give them school vouchers, teach them there are consequences for their actions, and offer up a do-over when they turn 18.

*I’m not familiar with Lyanne Melendez’s work and wasn’t commenting on her personal integrity. It was just a joke and a really good one, so relax.

