Looking to win back the House in the midterms elections, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) announced their third straight record-breaking fundraising month.

The House Republican campaign arm announced they raised over $14 million in the month of May, as the committee is looking to regain the House by picking up at least the five seats needed to be in the majority.

The committee is touting their fundraising abilities, saying they have over $42.1 million cash on hand, which they claim is more than double what the committee had at the same time in the last cycle. In addition, the NRCC said they currently are debt-free.

NRCC Chairman Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) said in a statement, “Americans are ready to do whatever is necessary to stop Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats’ socialist agenda.”

Emmer added, “May’s record-breaking fundraising numbers are just the latest indication that House Republicans are primed to retake the majority.”

Last month, the NRCC also announced they brought in more than $11.2 million, touting it as its best off-year April fundraising.

Their Democrat counterpart has yet to announce their May fundraising figures. However, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) narrowly outraised the NRCC by $1 million in April. The DCCC reportedly raised $12.2 million, which they were touting as their largest April haul in history.

At the time, Emmer said, “Momentum continues to build for Republicans to retake the House and fire Nancy Pelosi.”

In April, the NRCC had also affirmed how serious they were at gaining at least five seats and taking back the House in the midterm elections. The committee has also transferred $2 million to the National Republican Redistricting Trust to help with the redistricting fight.

