https://redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2021/06/15/numbers-do-not-lie-murder-and-violent-crime-way-up-after-democrats-and-blm-demonized-the-police-in-2020-n396227
About The Author
Related Posts
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy