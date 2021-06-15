http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1wZfNdk8uHg/

One person was killed, two were wounded, in a shooting allegedly tied to mask policy in a Georgia grocery store just after 1 p.m. on Monday.

The Hill reports the incident occurred in Big Bear grocery in DeKalb County.

Thirty-year-old Victor Lee Tucker, Jr., reportedly argued with the cashier over the store’s mask policy during check-out. He ended up leaving the store without making a purchase, only to allegedly return with a handgun and shoot the cashier dead.

A second cashier received a superficial wound when grazed by a bullet.

The Associated Press reports a “reserve deputy” who works security at the store “exchanged fire with the suspect and both were wounded.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said: “Two responding DeKalb County Police Department (DKPD) officers arrested Tucker as he was attempting to crawl out the front door of the supermarket.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...