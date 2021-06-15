https://noqreport.com/2021/06/15/oops-pride-twitter-account-posts-meme-of-lgbtq-icon-being-pushed-off-a-building/

Update: The Tweet was deleted after being up for 11 days, just a few hours after this story was posted.

Original Story:

Sometimes an idea comes into our heads and we think it’s fantastic. After further review, there was something pretty obvious that we completely missed in our original thinking. Such is the case for the @Pride Twitter account, operated by “very queer” podcaster Levi Chambers, regarding a meme that apparently made sense at the time.

It reads, “Sending the beautiful person below this Tweet lots of #Pride” and shows someone smiling and pushing the LGBTQ rainbow flag off a building. Now, if this sounds oddly distasteful, it’s probably because you’re familiar with the practice in Iran and other Muslim-majority countries of pushing bound homosexuals off buildings to their death.

https://twitter.com/Pride/status/1400113455214985218

As Twitchy noted, it looked a little like an execution. “A little.”

The official Pride account thought it would be cute for people to be able to send “pride” to the person below them in their Twitter feed. But the execution? It looked a little like an execution.

Responses on Twitter were just what one would expect.

“oh wow it’s real”

oh wow it’s real — Justin Whang 🐙 (@JustinWhang) June 12, 2021

“HEY I DON’T KNOW IF ANYBODY POINTED THIS OUT TO YOU YET BUT THIS MIGHT NOT BE A GOOD TWEET THE WAY YOU THINK IT IS.”

HEY I DON’T KNOW IF ANYBODY POINTED THIS OUT TO YOU YET BUT THIS MIGHT NOT BE A GOOD TWEET THE WAY YOU THINK IT IS. — Stephen Crane (@MiskatonicMed) June 12, 2021

“This took effort which means it took time which means whomever created it thought “this is gonna be a banger” for a very long time. Then hit send.”

This took effort which means it took time which means whomever created it thought “this is gonna be a banger” for a very long time.

Then hit send. https://t.co/DWe64VIWjq pic.twitter.com/JJZardQ73D — Pure Carbon (@Pure_Carbo) June 13, 2021

“Is this a parody account? I feel like this is something a parody account would tweet.”

Is this a parody account? I feel like this is something a parody account would tweet. — Mumboejumboh (@Mumboejumboh) June 12, 2021

“The Middle Eastern Chapter of Pride apparently logged in”

The Middle Eastern Chapter of Pride apparently logged in — Nyarlathotep (@Nyarlat83552907) June 12, 2021

“Bizarre. How could they be this clueless?”

Bizarre. How could they be this clueless? https://t.co/4P1Yp2wHcV — Aaronbeep (@aaronbeep) June 13, 2021

“Is this an Iranian Government account?”

Is this an Iranian Government account? https://t.co/ZfM1G53OhQ — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) June 12, 2021

“Lmfao y’all didn’t think this one through”

Lmfao y’all didn’t think this one through https://t.co/Rl473LKRES — Alex (@InhaletoExhale) June 13, 2021

“You might wanna reconsider this tweet”

You might wanna reconsider this tweet pic.twitter.com/9AXoPvyNoL — TalioN (@TalioNick) June 12, 2021

“Thrown off a building, did Hamas post this?”

Thrown off a building, did Hamas post this? — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) June 12, 2021

“Y’all got hacked, right? Y’all couldn’t be THIS clueless…”

“The award for zero self awareness goes to…”

The award for zero self awareness goes to… 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — CLOWNBIG (@AzNrAvEcHiLd6i9) June 13, 2021

“Happy pride Iran!”

Happy pride Iran! — Zorro_rides (@RidesZorro) June 12, 2021

“This wasn’t well thought out”

This wasn’t well thought out — Traventine (@Traventine) June 12, 2021

With 100% certainty, if this exact Tweet had been sent by a conservative, they would be banned within minutes. Being sent by someone “woke” means it’s still live 10 days later.

In case it gets deleted:

