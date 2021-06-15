https://noqreport.com/2021/06/15/permanently-oppressed-black-mom-vocally-crushes-critical-race-theory/

Schools boards across America are getting an earful from angry parents and teachers for implementing the Marxist-based Critical Race Theory in their curricula, including from a black mother in Florida.

Article by Art Moore from WND.

Keisha King told the Florida Board of Education on Thursday it was teaching hate and ruining the “greatest country in the world,” Fox News reported.

“Just coming off of May 31, marking the 100 years [since] the Tulsa riots, it is sad that we are even contemplating something like Critical Race Theory, where children will be separated by their skin color and deemed permanently oppressors or oppressed in 2021,” she said.

Her comments followed a request by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that the state school board pass a rule banning CRT and associated ideas in schools. The board later approved the rule.

CRT “is not teaching the truth,” King added, “unless you believe that whites are better than blacks.”

She rejected the claim that CRT was “racial sensitivity or simply teaching unfavorable American history or teaching Jim Crow history.”

“CRT is deeper and more dangerous than that,” she said. “CRT and its outworking today is a teaching that there’s a hierarchy in society where white male, heterosexual, able-bodied people are deemed the oppressor and anyone else outside of that status is oppressed.”

See Keisha King’s testimony:

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a mother who survived Mao’s Cultural Revolution in China before immigrating to the U.S. told the Loudon County School Board in Northern Virginia she is “very alarmed” by what schools are teaching.

“You are now teaching, training our children to be social justice warriors and to loathe our country and our history,” she said.

The mothers, Xi Van Fleet, compared the ideology of CRT to the propaganda that fueled Mao’s deadly purge, which resulted in the deaths of as many as 20 million people dead from 1966 to 1976.

See Xi Van Fleet’s testimony:

‘Racist’ teaching

In Florida, Keisha King noted corporations such as Coca-Cola are “asking their employees to be less white, which is ridiculous.”

“I don’t know about you, but telling my child or any child that they are in a permanent oppressed status in America because they are black is racist – and saying that white people are automatically above me, my children, or any child is racist as well,” she said.

“This is not something that we can stand for in our country.”

She said in the past, white and black Americans, and others, “hung, bled, and died right alongside each other to push America towards that more perfect union.”

If the teaching of CRT and other trends continue, she said, “we will look back and be responsible for the dismantling of the greatest country in the world by reverting to teaching hate and that race is a determining factor on where your destiny lies.”

Along with CRT, schools are implementing teaching from the New York Times’ “1619 Project,” which contends the nation was founded on the institution of slavery. The author, Nikole Hannah Jones, said in a webinar last month that the intent of her project was to supplement the standard school curriculum and shape how U.S. history is viewed.

‘Simply no evidence” for ‘1619 Project’ claim

Proponents of CRT and the “1619 Project” contend injustices against minorities have been covered up in the teaching of U.S. history.

However, last October, prominent professors, academics and historians signed a letter urging the Pulitzer Prize Board to rescind its award to the author of the “1619 Project,” Nikole Hannah-Jones, arguing there is “simply no evidence” for her claim that “protecting the institution of slavery was a primary motive for the American Revolution.”

The Pulitzer board called her work “a sweeping, deeply reported and personal essay for the ground-breaking 1619 Project, which seeks to place the enslavement of Africans at the center of America’s story.” Hannah-Jones asserts that 1619, “when some 20 Africans arrived at Jamestown,” should be recognized as the year of the nation’s founding, not 1776.

But the scholars pointed out that the 1619 Project has been discredited by so many historians that the Times “has felt the need to go back and change a crucial passage in it, softening but not eliminating its unsupported assertion about slavery and the Revolution.”

“Prominent historians” keep finding “serious factual errors, specious generalizations, and forced interpretations,” they emphasized. But Hannah-Jones has dismissed the criticism, and the Times has stonewalled, the letter said.

The New York Times’ own fact-checker, Leslie M. Harris, the scholars pointed out, has “warned the newspaper that an assertion that ‘the patriots fought the American Revolution in large part to preserve slavery in North America’ was plainly false.”

