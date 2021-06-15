https://www.theblaze.com/shows/in-the-woods/phil-robertson-manhood

In this episode of “In the Woods with Phil,” Phil Robertson’s toothache reminded him of the time his father used a pair of pliers to casually extract his own tooth — all while playing a game of dominoes. Phil said his dad didn’t even miss a beat during the game, he just tossed the tooth out into the yard and kept playing.

“Manhood is beginning to slip,” Phil observed, comparing his own dental experience complete with antibiotics, anesthetics, and “only one” pain pill.

Watch the video clip below for more from Phil Robertson:

Want more from Phil Robertson?

To enjoy more of this “Duck Dynasty” star’s 70 years of unfiltered wisdom and uncensored common sense, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

