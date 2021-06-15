https://www.theblaze.com/news/roger-waters-rejects-rips-mark-zuckerberg

Turns out Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters is no fan of Mark Zuckerberg and his social media empire.

The longtime rocker made his thoughts on the Facebook and Instagram chief clear on video during a recent “Free Julian Assange” event, Rolling Stone reported Monday, when he loudly and roundly rejected Zuckerberg’s offer to pay him “huge” money to use Pink Floyd’s classic 1979 song, “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2” for an upcoming promotion of Instagram.

Waters read from a “missive from Mark Zuckerberg” asking for Waters’ OK to use the hit song for a film to promote Instagram that, he said, “arrived this morning, with an offer for a huge, huge amount of money.”

“And the answer is, ‘F*** You. No f***in’ way,'” Waters told the cheering crowd.

The rocker blasted the “insidious movement” by social media giants to “take over absolutely everything.”

“I will not be a party to this bulls**t, Zuckerberg,” Waters added.

“We want to thank you for considering this project,” Waters read from the letter. “We feel that the core sentiment of this song is still so prevalent and so necessary today, which speaks to how timeless the work is.”

He then launched into a critique of Facebook and Instagram, which have become infamous for censoring content they don’t like from getting to the general public, for wanting to use the song to make the companies “even bigger and more powerful” than they currently are.

Content warning: rough language

Citing his movement to get what he considers the truth about Assange out to the world, Waters said the social media companies want to grow “so they can continue to censor all of us in this room and prevent this story about Julian Assange from getting out to the general public.”

Waters went on to personally attack Zuckerberg as a “powerful idiot” who got his start by ranking women’s looks.

Alluding to FaceMash, an app Zuckerberg started during his Harvard days to rate the appearance of campus coeds, before creating Facebook, Business Insider said, Waters asked, “How did this little prick who started off by saying, ‘She’s pretty, we’ll give her a four out of five; she’s ugly, we’ll give her a one,’ how did he get power in anything?”

“And yet here he is, one of the most powerful idiots in the world,” Waters concluded.

Rolling Stone and Business Insider said Facebook did not respond to requests for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

