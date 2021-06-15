https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-announces-liz-harrington-as-new-spokesperson_3859336.html/?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=TheLibertyDaily

Former President Donald Trump has hired a former Republican National Committee spokeswoman as his new spokesperson.

Liz Harrington has also worked as the editor-in-chief of Warroom.org and as a senior writer for the Washington Free Beacon.

Harrington replaces Jason Miller, who Trump said will be entering the private sector.

“I greatly thank Jason for his service—he is outstanding!” Trump said in a statement.

“Liz Harrington is a fighter. She was an important part of our receiving more votes than any incumbent President in U.S. history, far more than we received the first time we won,” he added.

Harrington said in a statement released by Trump’s office that “it is an honor of a lifetime to represent President Trump and to stand for the truth.”

“At such a critical time for our country, President Trump’s fighting spirit is needed now more than ever. We will not stand idly by and let America fall to the Radical Left-Wing Mob,” she said.

Miller, who has been Trump’s spokesperson since the president left office in January, sending out social media messages and appearing on a variety of cable television programs, will reportedly be joining a technology start-up.

Miller didn’t return a request for comment. He had also served as an adviser to Trump during the 2016 campaign and performed strategy work for the 2020 campaign.

“Honor of a lifetime to work with President Trump on his first two presidential campaigns … I’m not going far, however. Exciting developments coming soon!” Miller wrote in a tweet after praising Harrington.

Trump has been spending most of his time in Florida since being replaced by President Joe Biden but has said he plans on holding his signature rallies soon as he tried to help Republicans flip the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Trump is openly considering a third presidential bid, but wants to wait to see how the GOP fares in the midterm elections first.

