Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden will be meeting tomorrow if all goes to plan.

Leading up to the meeting, Putin sat down with NBC News, where he lambasted Biden’s admin over the January 6th melee.

Putin is now accusing the US government of assassinating unarmed Trump supporter Ashli Babbit, and he wants to know the killers name.

Here’s what OANN reporter Jack Posobiec tweeted out: “Two days before the summit, Putin has publicly accused the US government of assassinating Ashli Babbitt”

Two days before the summit, Putin has publicly accused the US government of assassinating Ashli Babbitt — AntifaBook.com (@JackPosobiec) June 15, 2021

We don’t even know who killed Ashli Babbitt, and neither does her family.

But they’re trying like hell to find out…and they – and the American people – deserve to know.

Putin is calling for the name of the police officer who murdered Ashli…but more so, he wants to know who ORDERED the kill.

OANN’s Jack Posobiec posted this tweet: Putin: “Who ordered the assassination of the woman who walked into the Congress and was shot and killed by a policeman?”

Putin: Who ordered the assassination of the woman who walked into the Congress and was shot and killed by a policeman? https://t.co/jgW1rn6QAD — AntifaBook.com (@JackPosobiec) June 15, 2021

Daily Mail reported on the NBC New interview:

Vladimir Putin has accused the US of ‘persecuting political opinions’ for arresting the MAGA mob at the Capitol siege, ahead of his summit with Joe Biden on Wednesday. The Russian president was asked about his jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in an interview filmed in Moscow last week before his meeting with Biden in Switzerland. And he replied by hitting back at the US, equating the arrest of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol with his treatment of Navalny. He said: ‘We have a saying: ‘Don’t be mad at the mirror if you are ugly,’” he said. “It has nothing to do with you personally. But if somebody blames us for something, what I say is, why don’t you look at yourselves? You will see yourselves in the mirror, not us.’ ‘You are presenting it as dissent and intolerance toward dissent in Russia. We view it completely differently,’ he told US broadcaster NBC News. He then pointed at the January 6 MAGA raid on the Capitol, saying: ‘Do you know that 450 individuals were arrested after entering the Congress? … They came there with political demands.’ Putin also reiterated denials that the Kremlin was behind last year’s poisoning of Navalny with a nerve agent that nearly killed him. ‘We don’t have this kind of habit, of assassinating anybody,’ Putin claimed. ‘Did you order the assassination of the woman who walked into the Congress and who was shot and killed by a policeman?’ Putin said, referring to Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot by a Capitol Police officer as she tried to climb through a window that led to the House floor.

Ashli’s husband and his lawyer appeared on Tucker’s show last night to discuss their efforts to find out who murdered Ashli.

Watch:

Tucker Carlson Interviewing Aaron Babbitt (Ashli’s Husband) & Terry Roberts (Babbitt Family’s Lawyer) About Their Lawsuit Demanding Answers About Ashli’s Death Tucker: “Who shot your wife on January 6th?” Aaron: “I don’t know…Nobody is telling us & the silence is deafening.” pic.twitter.com/CgUsAojdgN — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) June 15, 2021

I’ll tell you what is a truly sad state of affairs – we actually have a Russian President who is standing up for Republican American citizens more than the actual elected GOP officials are.

The GOP is literally stone-cold-silent while US citizens, who are accused of trespassing are locked away in jail, with no bail. This is an absolute outrage, and our elected officials should be screaming about this from the rooftops.

We shouldn’t have to get the truth and support from Russia, for crying out loud. This is absurd.

This piece originally appeared in WayneDupree.com and is used by permission.

