https://www.dailywire.com/news/read-it-29-sheriffs-promise-to-safeguard-second-amendment-as-biden-cracks-down-on-gun-rights

All 29 sheriffs in the state of Utah have signed their names to a lengthy statement emphasizing their commitment to safeguard the Second Amendment as President Joe Biden promises an executive crackdown on gun rights and Congressional and local Democrats continue to advocate gun control measures.

The statement was issued Friday by Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen, the president of the Utah Sheriffs’ Association, reported The Salt Lake Tribune.

“Prompted by increasing public concern to safeguard constitutional rights, we, the elected Sheriffs of Utah, soundly reaffirm our sworn oaths to ‘support, obey, and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Utah,” the statement opens.

“We humbly serve as the chief law enforcement officers of the 29 counties of the great State of Utah,” the sheriffs continue. “As such, we publicly reassert our individual and collective duty to defend all of the constitutional rights of our citizens.”

“Importantly, the Second Amendment of our divinely inspired Constitution clearly states … ‘the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed,’” the statement says. “We hereby recognize a significant principle underlying the Second Amendment: the right to keep and bear arms is indispensable to the existence of a free people.”

“As your elected Sheriffs, we individually and collectively pledge to do everything within our power to steadfastly protect the Second Amendment and all other individual rights guaranteed by the Constitution,” it reads. “We understand the destructive influences currently existing in our country will only relent when women and men everywhere genuinely care for each other. We must rely on Providence and care deeply about preserving the Constitution and its freedoms in order to be a strong and prosperous people.”

The Tribune noted that Sheriff Jensen “said in an email that the statement isn’t in response to specific legislation and is instead a general statement assuring people that their rights will be protected.”

“Second Amendment rights have become a hot topic in Utah since President Joe Biden’s election,” the report highlighted. “Jensen released a statement in April telling his constituents that unconstitutional gun control won’t happen on his ‘watch.’”

“Recently, President Biden talked about several proposed measures of gun control and plans to sign executive orders. Unconstitutional gun control in any measure will not happen in Cache County on my watch,” Jensen said at the time.

Biden announced six executive actions related to curbing gun rights in April, The Daily Wire reported:

In a statement, the administration outlined the following “initial actions” in his attack on gun rights:

The Justice Department, within 30 days, will issue a proposed rule to help stop the proliferation of “ghost guns.”

The Justice Department, within 60 days, will issue a proposed rule to make clear when a device marketed as a stabilizing brace effectively turns a pistol into a short-barreled rifle subject to the requirements of the National Firearms Act.

The Justice Department, within 60 days, will publish model “red flag” legislation for states.

To read the full statement, click here.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

