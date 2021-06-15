https://www.dailywire.com/news/refugee-who-escaped-sex-slavery-in-north-korea-sounds-alarm-over-what-leftists-are-doing-the-in-u-s

Yeonmi Park, a 27-year-old who escaped sex slavery in North Korea, is warning that leftist professors inside America’s top academic universities are indoctrinating students with extreme ideologies that remind her of North Korea.

“I fell in love with this country; this is such a wonderful country. I never been accepted more than this country was,” Park told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “And at Columbia University, literally every professor was saying that, you know, the problems that we have on today’s world is because of white men, how they colonize Africa… that’s how they mess up everything. And they are the one who needs to be blamed.”

“And I couldn’t believe that, am I sitting in North Korea’s classroom or in America?” she continued. “Actually, I couldn’t believe why people are hating their own people that much.”

“It’s just heartbreaking,” Park said. “I literally sold as a sexual slave and I literally crossed the Gobi Desert to be free. And now I thought I landed in a country where I can say what I believe and have my, you know, freedom to think. However, now I live in a country I have to constantly censor my speech because now in the name of safe place, Columbia told us what we cannot talk about. And I am so concerned like, if America is not free, I think there’s no place else is left that is free. And I think that’s why it’s really alarming to me.”

Park said that she gets death threats from people in the political Left and that she does not even know how to respond to it all.

“The fact that I come from North Korea, and say, you know, North Korea started as a communist country, it began as, you know, let’s make it the most equal society in the world,” she said. “Now, the regime made 50 different classes, based on your status, based on what your great great grandfather did, and when I went to Columbia, that’s when I shocked they say, because your ancestors owned the slaves, that you must be guilty, you are privileged because you’re white. And this is injustice, because you can never choose your ancestors. You don’t choose your race and people in North Korea being punished for you know, certain class and in this America, the same thing happening right now.”

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: As we have covered on this program night after night far-left ideologies, they’re infiltrating our educational system from grade school right through college. It’s getting that bad, so bad that even those who have fled from totalitarian regimes seeking freedom in America, in search of freedom of thought, they are taking notice. An actual defector from North Korea, who attended the Ivy League institution known as Columbia University is speaking out, telling foxnews.com the climate inside Columbia reminds her of North Korea, citing themes like anti-Western sentiment, collective guilt, suffocating political correctness. For example, during orientation, she said she was scolded for saying that she enjoyed the works of acclaimed author Jane Austen, and was told the books are racist, along with being subjected to what she saw as non stop anti-American propaganda. Here to tell her story is North Korean defector Yeonmi Park along with Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee. Yeonmi, I read this story, you’re saying, so you grew up, and how many years, you were in North Korea, what 20 years? And you think the indoctrination in the United States at our Ivy League institution Columbia is as bad or worse as the propaganda anti-American hate that you heard in North Korea? YEONMI PARK, NORTH KOREAN DEFECTOR: So when I was in North Korea, first thing that I learned was that Americans were bastards, it was actually the one word. At school when I was attending, they told me, actually there’s this math problem saying that I follow my American bastards, you kill two of them, then how many American ambassadors left to kill? And as a child in North Korea, you have to say two American bastards. And when I came to America … I fell in love with this country, this is such a wonderful country. I never been accepted more than this country was. And at Columbia University, literally every professor was saying that, you know, the problems that we have on today’s world is because of white men, how they colonize Africa… That’s how they mess up everything. And they are the one who needs to be blamed. And I couldn’t believe that, am I sitting in North Korea’s classroom or in America? Actually, I couldn’t believe why people are hating their own people that much. HANNITY: What is your overall thought then when you think of, look at America today, and you compare it with your life experience, which has been horrific, sold into sex slavery at one point in your life, you get to America, you’re expecting this to be the land of the free, the home of the brave, and the land of freedom and you get the exact same propaganda here? PARK: It’s just heartbreaking. I literally sold as a sexual slave and I literally crossed the Gobi Desert to be free. And now I thought I landed in a country where I can say what I believe and have my, you know, freedom to think. However, now I live in a country I have to constantly censor my speech because now in the name of safe place, Columbia told us what we cannot talk about. And I am so concerned like, if America is not free, I think there’s no place else is left that is free. And I think that’s why it’s really alarming to me. … HANNITY: Would you consider talking to college campuses? Although I’ve got to warn you, you probably would be protested and they try to cancel you and shut you down. Because that happens as a conservative I can tell you, every conservative I know lives through that experience. Would you consider that though? PARK: So, yeah, I mean, I used to be enemy with Kim Jong Un. I mean, I had been on the killing list of [inaudible] for many years, because I spoke out in the West about the suffering of North Korean people, my three generations of family got punished. But now is, ironically enough, so many Marxists, and Communists, Maoists, Leninists are sending me death threats. And this is such an irony that I don’t even know how to respond, that this is a word that against socialism and communism, the fact that I come from North Korea, and say, you know, North Korea started as a communist country, it began as, you know, let’s make it the most equal society in the world. Now, the regime made 50 different classes, based on your status, based on what your great great grandfather did, and when I went to Columbia, that’s when I shocked they say, because your ancestors owned the slaves, that you must be guilty, you are privileged because you’re white. And this is injustice, because you can never choose your ancestors. You don’t choose your race and people in North Korea being punished for you know, certain class and in this America, the same thing happening right now.

