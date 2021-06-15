https://noqreport.com/2021/06/15/report-china-expanded-nuclear-arms-stockpile-in-coronavirus-era/

AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein China’s nuclear arsenal increased from 320 weapons in 2020 to 350 in 2021, according to a report published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) on Monday.

“China is in the middle of a significant modernization and expansion of its nuclear weapon inventory,” according to the authors of the SIPRC study . The time period studied by the new paper includes the entirety of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, a global crisis that significantly damaged most world economies but has resulted in an economic boom for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“China now publicly displays its nuclear forces more frequently than in the past but releases little information about force numbers or future development plans,” the authors noted.

“Overall, inventories of nuclear warheads continue to decline,” the SIPRI report concluded. “This is primarily due to the USA and Russia dismantling retired warheads.”

“Global reductions of operational warheads appear to have stalled, and their numbers may be rising again. At the same time, both the USA and Russia have extensive and expensive programmes under way to replace and modernize their nuclear warheads, missile and aircraft delivery systems, and nuclear weapon production facilities,” according to the report.

“[B]y the end of 2020 Russia […]

