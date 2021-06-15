https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/15/roger-waters-reaction-to-mark-zuckerberg-personally-asking-him-to-use-another-brick-in-the-wall-for-instagram-is-all-of-us-watch/

Sounds like Mark Zuckerberg is a big fan of Roger Waters’ songs.

Or at least his marketing team is because Zuckerberg PERSONALLY reached out to Roger to offer him a gross amount of money to use ‘Another Brick in the Wall’ for Instagram. Because you know, nothing says Instagram like a song about the indoctrination of our youth.

Ahem.

Roger’s response is really and truly how all of us feel about Zuckerberg these days (note, this is NOT safe for work):

Mark Zuckerberg personally asked Roger Waters for permission to use “Another Brick in the Wall” in an Instagram marketing campaign. This was Roger’s response. pic.twitter.com/qsQZo1iWVJ — AlexDeLarge (@IWasCuredOK) June 14, 2021

What Roger said.

Not a Waters fan personally (huge Pink Floyd fan, though) but he sure ain’t wrong here. Bravo to Roger. — Sheik Yerbouti (@YerboutiSheik) June 15, 2021

Can’t love this clip enough. The world needs so many more Roger Waters. ✊ — moneytruth.org 🌍teach kids where money comes from (@moneytruthorg) June 14, 2021

Will think of Mr Waters response whenever I hear this song again! 👏🏻👏🏻 — elle (@elle_radon) June 15, 2021

That is brilliant!! Bravo Roger Waters !! — mrmadrigal🐨💧🐀😈 (@mrmadrigal1) June 15, 2021

I’ve always loved Roger Waters, but this makes me love him even more. — Roger Williams (@PIAccount1) June 14, 2021

Not everyone can be bought👏👏👏 ✨👌🙏 — Reflexology Guru (@hollywoodreflex) June 15, 2021

To be fair, Roger has said some screwed-up stuff over the years BUT he’s absolutely right in his response to Zuckerberg.

He doesn’t get to OWN EVERYTHING.

Bravo!

***

