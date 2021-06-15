https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/15/roger-waters-reaction-to-mark-zuckerberg-personally-asking-him-to-use-another-brick-in-the-wall-for-instagram-is-all-of-us-watch/
Sounds like Mark Zuckerberg is a big fan of Roger Waters’ songs.
Or at least his marketing team is because Zuckerberg PERSONALLY reached out to Roger to offer him a gross amount of money to use ‘Another Brick in the Wall’ for Instagram. Because you know, nothing says Instagram like a song about the indoctrination of our youth.
Ahem.
Roger’s response is really and truly how all of us feel about Zuckerberg these days (note, this is NOT safe for work):
Mark Zuckerberg personally asked Roger Waters for permission to use “Another Brick in the Wall” in an Instagram marketing campaign. This was Roger’s response. pic.twitter.com/qsQZo1iWVJ
— AlexDeLarge (@IWasCuredOK) June 14, 2021
What Roger said.
Not a Waters fan personally (huge Pink Floyd fan, though) but he sure ain’t wrong here. Bravo to Roger.
— Sheik Yerbouti (@YerboutiSheik) June 15, 2021
Can’t love this clip enough. The world needs so many more Roger Waters. ✊
— moneytruth.org 🌍teach kids where money comes from (@moneytruthorg) June 14, 2021
Will think of Mr Waters response whenever I hear this song again! 👏🏻👏🏻
— elle (@elle_radon) June 15, 2021
That is brilliant!! Bravo Roger Waters !!
— mrmadrigal🐨💧🐀😈 (@mrmadrigal1) June 15, 2021
ROGER!!!!!🙌🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/FXWYitd0kH
— GR Johnson (@simonephoenix1) June 15, 2021
I’ve always loved Roger Waters, but this makes me love him even more.
— Roger Williams (@PIAccount1) June 14, 2021
Not everyone can be bought👏👏👏 ✨👌🙏
— Reflexology Guru (@hollywoodreflex) June 15, 2021
To be fair, Roger has said some screwed-up stuff over the years BUT he’s absolutely right in his response to Zuckerberg.
He doesn’t get to OWN EVERYTHING.
Bravo!
***
Related:
‘NO one is more addicted to this site than her’! Chrissy Teigen tries tweeting an apology for being a NASTY bully (makes things WORSE)
Jon Lovitz decimates nasty troll who says he deserves to be canceled for calling OUT cancel culture in bizarre back-and-forth
‘Neither were our Founders, dipsh*t’: Chris Cillizza’s dig at Rand Paul for ‘not being a big fan of democracy’ goes OH so very wrong