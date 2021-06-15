https://hannity.com/media-room/san-fran-spirals-reporter-posts-video-of-thief-robbing-walgreens-with-no-consequences/
CALIFORNIA CHAOS: San Francisco Residents FLEE ‘DISGUSTING’ City
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.01.18
Even liberal residents of San Francisco have had enough with the city’s ‘sanctuary’ policies and soaring crime rates, with thousands fleeing the Bay Area as homelessness and drug use spirals out of control.
According to SF Gate, locals are urging city leaders to crackdown on lawlessness as burglaries, vandalism, and other offenses impact their daily lives.
Just last week, Mayor Mark Farrell allocated over $750,000 to hire municipal workers to help clean up discarded needles from the city’s streets and $13 million for “steam cleaners” to clear garbage from the area.
“The trash, our homeless, the needles, the drug abuse on our streets, I’ve seen it all in our city and it’s gotten to the point where we need to really change course,” Farrell said in an interview. “We’ve gone away from just being compassionate to enabling street behavior and that, in my opinion, is a shift that’s unacceptable.”
“I cannot have my family down here, I can’t have visitors. I can, but I don’t choose to, have my nieces come here,” said the owner of a neighborhood grocery store. “It’s horrifying for my family to walk down the street here.”
CALIFORNIA CHAOS: Trump to TOUR CALIFORNIA as the State SPIRALS Out of Control
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.12.18
President Trump will travel to the ‘Sanctuary State’ of California Tuesday; visiting the US border with Mexico and inspecting various prototypes of his proposed wall while meeting with law enforcement officials in San Diego and Los Angeles.
The President’s trip comes as the war of words between the White House and statewide leaders rapidly escalates; with the Commander-in-Chief blasting the Golden State’s flat-out refusal to cooperate with federal guidelines regarding illegal immigration.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke with officials in Sacramento last week, frankly stating “California, we have a problem” after the mayor of Oakland warned illegal immigrants of impending ICE raids; resulting in nearly 800 undocumented workers who evaded federal agents during the sweeps.
“I mean, frankly, if I wanted to pull our people from California, you would have a crying mess like you’ve never seen in California,” Trump said weeks ago, warning there would be “crime like nobody has ever seen crime in this country.”
The acting Director of ICE Tom Homan echoed the President’s comments in recent days; equating Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf with “gang lookouts” who warn drug-dealers of approaching law enforcement.
The Los Angeles Police Department warned residents of prolonged protests and demonstrations during the presidential visit Monday; adding they’re “prepared for anything.”