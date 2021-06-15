https://www.spreaker.com/user/10614200/sara-carter-06152021-trump-interview

…

administration figures for their roles in the Russia hoax from the 2016 campaign. Please visit our great sponsors: The Association of Mature American Citizens

https://amac.us/carter

The benefits of membership are great, but the cause is even greater. Tunnels 2 Towers

https://T2T.org

During this 20th anniversary year of 9/11, help America to NEVER FORGET. Donate $11/month to Tunnel to Towers at T2T.org

Sara welcomes President Donald Trump for an extended one-on-one interview. In this wide-ranging conversation, President Trump offers his insights on the border crisis triggered by the Biden administration and how Biden is getting “taken to the cleaners” by the rest of the world. They also discuss how our energy independence is now at risk, why Trump believes Mitch McConnell should no longer be leading Republicans in the Senate, and why charges still have not been filed against any Obama